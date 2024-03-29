Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, ammunition, Czechia, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Polish FM: Transport of shells under Czech initiative 'already being organized'

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 29, 2024 6:43 PM 2 min read
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in a photo on March 23, 2019. (Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The transport of artillery shells for Ukraine secured through the Czech-led initiative is already "being organized," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on March 29, according to Wnp.pl media outlet.

Czech President Petr Pavel said in February that Prague had identified 500,000 155 mm shells and 300,000 122 mm shells outside of Europe that could be bought and sent to Ukraine after the necessary funds were allocated to the initiative.

Czechia's foreign minister, Jan Lipavsky, said on March 25 that the initiative may collect as many as 1.5 million rounds.

"The fact that that (the initiative) has already received firm pledges of support backed by money, and that the transport is already being organized, means that we feel a burden of responsibility to help Ukraine fight the Russian invasion," Sikorski said.

It is unclear whether Sikorski meant that the deliveries themselves had begun or whether he was referring to some sort of preparatory phase. The Polish Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to the Kyiv Independent's request for comment.

Tomas Pojar, a national security advisor to the Czech prime minister, said that the shells could start flowing in June. The Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported that first shipments are expected as early as April.

The Polish minister said earlier this week that Warsaw would double its contribution without providing a specific figure. Sikorski again refused on March 29 to disclose the amount of funds Poland had allocated for the purchase of shells, calling it a "military secret."

Ukraine has been facing severe ammunition shortages in recent months, contributing to the loss of a key front-line city of Avdiivka in February. The EU has delivered 500,000 shells to Ukraine by March, half of the original pledged number, promising to supply the rest by the end of 2024.

The U.S. provided some artillery rounds in its recent $300 million defense package but additional aid from Washington is effectively blocked as a $60 billion aid bill remains stuck in Congress.

Media: Czech-led initiative concludes deals for 1 million shells for Ukraine
A Czech-led initiative had concluded contracts for 1 million artillery shells for Ukraine, with shipments expected already in April, the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported on March 28, citing undisclosed sources.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:51 PM

Lavrov accuses Armenia of trying to ‘break off’ relations with Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Armenia of “distorting history” in an attempt to “break off” relations with Moscow, he said in an interview on March 28. Armenia has further sought to distance itself from Russia - repeatedly accusing Moscow of being an unreliable partner.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.