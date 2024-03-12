Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, US aid, Western aid, Pentagon, HIMARS
US announces $300 million defense aid package for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek March 12, 2024 8:07 PM 2 min read
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at a news briefing at the White House on Dec. 4, 2023. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. pledged a defense aid package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine worth $300 million, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a press conference on March 12.

This is the first package since last December, as U.S. funds for Kyiv have been blocked by disputes in Congress.

According to Sullivan, the new package was made possible thanks to unanticipated cost savings in contracts that the Pentagon negotiated to replace equipment already sent to Ukraine through previous drawdowns.

Washington can use these cost savings to provide assistance to Ukraine immediately without threatening U.S. military readiness, he noted.

The newly announced tranche includes a large number of artillery rounds and GMLRS rockets for HIMARS launchers.

Sullivan stressed that the package does not replace and should not delay a foreign aid bill that includes $60 billion for Ukraine, which is yet to be approved by the U.S. Congress.

The U.S. Senate passed the foreign aid bill in February, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has so far refused to put it to a vote in his chamber, despite the pressure from the White House and other members of Congress.

"The House has got to pass the supplemental as soon as possible to allow us to continue the flow of vital security assistance to Ukraine, to replenish U.S. military stocks, to invest in our industrial base," Sullivan said.

The media reported on the newest package earlier on March 12. According to Politico, it should also include ATACMS missiles with a range of 160 kilometers (100 miles), although Sullivan has not mentioned this particular capability.

US House may start gathering signatures to bypass speaker on Ukraine aid
Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick said he keeps working with House Speaker Mike Johnson’s office to hold a vote through regular channels but will start collecting signatures to bypass the speaker if he does not comply.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
