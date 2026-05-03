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Poland's prime minister condemns NATO 'disintegration' as Trump says US will further reduce troop presence in Europe

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Poland's prime minister condemns NATO 'disintegration' as Trump says US will further reduce troop presence in Europe
Donald Tusk, Poland's prime minister, arrives for a special European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on March 6, 2025. (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on May 2 condemned the "disintegration" of NATO from within as U.S. President Donald Trump said further reductions in American troops stationed in Europe are coming.

"The greatest threat to the transatlantic community are not its external enemies, but the ongoing disintegration of our alliance. We must all do what it takes to reverse this disastrous trend," Tusk said in a post to X.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced May 1 that the White House will withdraw about 5,000 troops from Germany amid rising tension between Washington and Berlin over the U.S. war with Iran.

"We're going to cut way down, and we're cutting a lot further than 5,000," Trump then said on May 2 outside Air Force One when asked why the U.S. is withdrawing troops from Germany, without explaining the decision.

The U.S. leader said on April 29 that while Washington did "not need" assistance with the Iran war, he was "very disappointed" that allies did not help.

Relations between the current White House administration and Europe have been tense in recent months amid U.S. threats to annex Greenland and U.S. tariffs. Transatlantic relations faced renewed strain in the face of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

In an April 1 interview, Trump told the Telegraph he is strongly considering pulling the U.S. from NATO.

When asked whether he would reconsider the U.S. membership in the alliance after the war, Trump said, "Oh yes, I would say (it's) beyond reconsideration. I was never swayed by NATO."

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The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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