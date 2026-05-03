Poland's prime minister condemns NATO 'disintegration' as Trump says US will further reduce troop presence in Europe

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on May 2 condemned the "disintegration" of NATO from within as U.S. President Donald Trump said further reductions in American troops stationed in Europe are coming.

"The greatest threat to the transatlantic community are not its external enemies, but the ongoing disintegration of our alliance. We must all do what it takes to reverse this disastrous trend," Tusk said in a post to X.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced May 1 that the White House will withdraw about 5,000 troops from Germany amid rising tension between Washington and Berlin over the U.S. war with Iran.

"We're going to cut way down, and we're cutting a lot further than 5,000," Trump then said on May 2 outside Air Force One when asked why the U.S. is withdrawing troops from Germany, without explaining the decision.

The U.S. leader said on April 29 that while Washington did "not need" assistance with the Iran war, he was "very disappointed" that allies did not help.

Relations between the current White House administration and Europe have been tense in recent months amid U.S. threats to annex Greenland and U.S. tariffs. Transatlantic relations faced renewed strain in the face of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

In an April 1 interview, Trump told the Telegraph he is strongly considering pulling the U.S. from NATO.

When asked whether he would reconsider the U.S. membership in the alliance after the war, Trump said, "Oh yes, I would say (it's) beyond reconsideration. I was never swayed by NATO."