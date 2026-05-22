Russia claims Ukrainian drone strike killed 4, wounded 35 in occupied Luhansk Oblast

Four people were killed, and 35 children were injured in an alleged overnight Ukrainian drone strike on Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast, Russia's Human Rights Commissioner Yana ​Lantratova claimed on May 22.

Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone strikes in recent months on Russian military facilities and infrastructure supporting the Russian army across occupied territories, as well as inside Russia, but has insisted it obeys international humanitarian law. The Ukrainian military has not commented on the Russian claims on the strike as of the publication time.

Lantratova claimed that Ukrainian drones attacked a dormitory and neighboring building of the Luhansk Pedagogical University's college in Starobilsk, an hour and a half drive north of Luhansk.

Lantratova said a meeting was scheduled for the morning among Russian-installed authorities of the occupied parts of Luhansk Oblast.

Russia has often used civilian infrastructure, from schools to hospitals, as military bases throughout the war, which is banned by international humanitarian law.

The head of Russian occupational authorities in Luhansk Oblast, Leonid Pasechnik, claimed that 84 children, aged from 14 to 18, were inside at the time of the alleged Ukrainian attack. He said rescue operations are ongoing to search for missing children.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't verify Russia's claims independently. Due to Russia's information blackout on the occupied Ukrainian territories, it is difficult to independently report on developments there.