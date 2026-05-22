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Russia claims Ukrainian drone strike killed 4, wounded 35 in occupied Luhansk Oblast

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by Asami Terajima
Russia claims Ukrainian drone strike killed 4, wounded 35 in occupied Luhansk Oblast
A photo published by the head of Russian occupational authorities in Luhansk Oblast, Leonid Pasechnik, where he claimed on May 22 that an overnight Ukrainian drone strike hit university buildings in the Russian-occupied city of Starobilsk, Luhansk Oblast. (Leonid Pasechnik/Telegram) 

Four people were killed, and 35 children were injured in an alleged overnight Ukrainian drone strike on Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast, Russia's Human Rights Commissioner Yana ​Lantratova claimed on May 22.

Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone strikes in recent months on Russian military facilities and infrastructure supporting the Russian army across occupied territories, as well as inside Russia, but has insisted it obeys international humanitarian law. The Ukrainian military has not commented on the Russian claims on the strike as of the publication time.

Lantratova claimed that Ukrainian drones attacked a dormitory and neighboring building of the Luhansk Pedagogical University's college in Starobilsk, an hour and a half drive north of Luhansk.  

Lantratova said a meeting was scheduled for the morning among Russian-installed authorities of the occupied parts of Luhansk Oblast.

Russia has often used civilian infrastructure, from schools to hospitals, as military bases throughout the war, which is banned by international humanitarian law.

The head of Russian occupational authorities in Luhansk Oblast, Leonid Pasechnik, claimed that 84 children, aged from 14 to 18, were inside at the time of the alleged Ukrainian attack. He said rescue operations are ongoing to search for missing children.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't verify Russia's claims independently. Due to Russia's information blackout on the occupied Ukrainian territories, it is difficult to independently report on developments there.

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Drone attackUkraineRussiaRussian-occupied Ukraine
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Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military affairs and front-line developments. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post, focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor's degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured on the Media Development Foundation's 2023 "25 under 25: Young and Bold" list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. She is among the finalists for the U.K.'s One World Media Award 2026 in the Print category and the French Bayeux Calvados-Normandy award 2025 for war correspondents in the Young Reporter category.

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