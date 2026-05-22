Ukraine liberated 590 square kilometers of territory this year, 'forcing Russia toward diplomacy,' Zelensky says

Ukraine has liberated 590 square kilometers of territory from Russian occupation since the beginning of the year, President Volodymyr Zelensky said May 22.

"We continue to increase the rate at which Russian personnel are being eliminated, and together with sanctions in all their forms, this is forcing Russia toward diplomacy," Zelensky said in an evening address following a phone call with European allies.

French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who make up the E3 format, spoke with Zelensky.

"I am grateful for their high assessment of our positions and the achievements of Ukrainian warriors. Indeed, Ukraine's positions are stronger now than in previous years. Since the beginning of the year, 590 square kilometers of our territory have been liberated and brought under our control. The trend is certainly not in the occupier's favor," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader shared intelligence Ukraine has gathered on Russia's political and military plans with Macron, Starmer, and Merz, he said.

Ukraine is also working to secure Europe a seat at the negotiating table in peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

"Ukraine always works to secure Europe a seat at the negotiating table and ensure that the European voice is taken into account."

As Ukraine continues to push for diplomacy, Zelensky noted that Kyiv is waiting to hear back from the U.S. "on possible formats and a meeting schedule."

Despite the continued push for diplomacy, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 22 acknowledged that the U.S.-brokered peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have not been "fruitful" and are effectively on pause.

"If we see an opportunity to pull together talks that are productive, not counterproductive, and that have the chance to be fruitful, we're prepared to play that role," Rubio said after a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden.