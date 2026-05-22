Ukraine war latest: Russia claims deadly Ukrainian drone strike hit dormitory in occupied Luhansk Oblast, Kyiv calls it 'misleading information'

Key developments on May 22:

Ukraine denies Russian claim that drone strike killed civilians in occupied Luhansk Oblast

Ukraine strikes Russia's Yaroslavl Oil Refinery 4 times in month, Zelensky confirms

Russia offers university admission boost for students who pass drone piloting exam

Russian attacks kill 5, injure 52 across Ukraine as Dnipro drone strike leaves dozens wounded

Ukraine's General Staff on May 22 rejected Russian claims that an overnight Ukrainian drone strike killed six people and injured dozens of children in occupied Luhansk Oblast, saying it had struck Russian military targets in the area.

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the alleged strike, while Moscow said it had called for an emergency meeting at the United Nations Security Council.

The Ukrainian General Staff called the Russian claim "misleading information," stressing that it strictly adheres to international humanitarian law and strikes military infrastructure and facilities used for military purposes.

Ukrainian drones attacked a dormitory and a neighboring building of the Luhansk Pedagogical University's college in Starobilsk, an hour and a half drive north of Luhansk, Russia's Human Rights Commissioner Yana ​Lantratova claimed earlier on May 22. She claimed that 35 children were injured in the strike.

Ukraine's General Staff said that overnight on May 22, "a number" of Russian targets were struck, including an oil refinery, ammunition depots, air defense systems, and command posts, as well as one of the headquarters of Moscow's elite drone unit known as the Rubikon Center for Unmanned Technologies in the Starobilsk area.

"For reference, 'Rubicon' is a Russian military special unit known as the 'Center for Advanced Unmanned Technologies,' whose representatives regularly carry out attacks on the civilian population and civilian facilities on the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff said in its statement on Telegram.

Putin claimed that there were no military facilities near the dormitory. Moscow said that it had called for an emergency meeting at the United Nations Security Council following the alleged strike.

Meanwhile, Russia's indiscriminate attacks across Ukraine throughout the full-scale war have killed thousands of civilians, with a United Nations report saying that April was the deadliest month since July 2025, with at least 238 killed.

read also Ukraine denies Russian claim that drone strike killed civilians in occupied Luhansk Oblast

Ukraine strikes Russia's Yaroslavl Oil Refinery 4 times in month, Zelensky confirms

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on May 22 that Ukraine had carried out long-range drone strikes against Russian oil infrastructure, including an oil refinery in Yaroslavl.

The attack on the Yaroslavl oil refinery was the fourth in May, with the facility previously hit on May 8, 13, and 19.

"We are bringing the war home to Russia, and this is entirely fair," Zelensky said on X, adding that the target was located about 700 kilometers (435 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

"We are also preparing other forms of our long-range sanctions and midrange strikes in response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities."

Footage shared on social media by Telegram channels and OSINT analysts from Russian independent media outlet Astra suggested the overnight attack targeted the Slavneft-YANOS refinery in Yaroslavl, one of Russia's five largest oil refineries, with an annual processing capacity of about 15 million tons.

Telegram channel Exilenova+, earlier on May 22, posted footage showing a bright flash in the refinery area overnight. Astra analysts geolocated the video to Frunze Avenue in Yaroslavl, about 7 kilometers (4 miles) from the refinery.

Russian authorities did not officially confirm any strike on industrial infrastructure, though temporary road restrictions were introduced in the area during the attack.

Yaroslavl Oblast Governor Mikhail Evraev claimed Russian air defenses had repelled the drone strike and said there were no casualties or damage.

Russia offers university admission boost for students who pass drone piloting exam

Russian school students who pass a drone operation test will be eligible for extra points on university entrance exams starting in 2027, Russia's Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev announced on May 22, the Kremlin-controlled Russian Interfax news agency reported.

The initiative comes as Russia expands a broader recruitment campaign targeting students for its newly created drone units amid mounting battlefield losses in Ukraine.

The school-level drone testing system may serve as an early pipeline for future recruitment into these units, although Russian authorities have not linked the programs.

Under the new initiative, drone operation will be added in 2026 to Russia's "Ready for Labor and Defense" (GTO), a government physical training program that sets performance standards across age groups from six to 70 and older.

Successful completion of the GTO program earns school students two to five additional points on the state exam used for university admission, according to an order from the Russian Education and Science Ministry dated Nov. 27, 2024.

Drone piloting with 75-millimeter propellers will be introduced on a trial basis in 2026, with the option to take the test and obtain certification made available to all interested participants starting in 2027, according to Degtyarev.

Recent developments highlight Russia's growing integration of drone warfare into education.

read also Russia offers university admission boost for students who pass drone piloting exam

Russian attacks kill 5, injure 52 across Ukraine as Dnipro drone strike leaves dozens wounded

At least five people were killed and 52 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on May 22.

Moscow launched 124 drones across Ukraine, 115 of which were intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses, according to the Air Force. Seven drones struck five locations. The fall of debris was recorded at five sites.

The highest number of casualties over the past day was reported in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where Russian drones struck a residential area in the regional center of Dnipro around 5 p.m. local time.

Twenty people were injured in the attack, including a 9-month-old girl and a 6-year-old boy who received on-site medical care and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis. A 13-year-old boy was also hospitalized in moderate condition, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

As of the morning of May 22, seven more people injured in the attack remain hospitalized, the governor added.

Apart from Dnipro, the city of Kryvyi Rih, where a man was wounded, and Nikopol district, where another man was injured, were also targeted in the region on the evening of May 21.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed four people and injured 11 others, according to local authorities, despite ongoing large-scale evacuations from front-line areas. Over the past day, 272 people, including 19 children, were evacuated across the oblast as Russian forces carried out 44 attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks injured 12 civilians, including a 13-year-old boy, according to the local authorities.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces pressed on with their daily campaign of drone, artillery and air attacks, injuring six civilians, the local authorities said. Dozens of settlements came under fire, with strikes damaging apartment buildings, homes, vehicles, garages, construction equipment and a mobile communications tower.

A 40-year-old man was killed, and a 37-year-old man was injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russian strikes targeted the regional center of Kharkiv city and 17 other settlements across the oblast.