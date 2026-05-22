Why readers around the world choose to support the Kyiv Independent

Since the founding of the Kyiv Independent in 2022, tens of thousands of readers around the world have made a simple but meaningful choice — to support our work, either by becoming a member or making a one-time donation.



These readers are the reason we exist as we do today — an independent, reader-funded newsroom, accountable to our audience alone. We don't rely on paywalls, governments, or wealthy owners. Instead, our work is sustained by a community of readers who believe that journalism like ours matters.



Today, around 70% of the Kyiv Independent's revenue comes from 30,000 readers, most of whom contribute just $5 a month. That number of people would only fill about half the stands at Kyiv's Olympic Stadium.



A breakdown of the Kyiv Independent's funding in 2025. Our readers accounted for providing almost 70% of our revenue, the majority of which came from recurring memberships.



Our members don't just provide our funding; they also encourage us, share story ideas, and go to incredible lengths to help Ukraine. We are constantly impressed by our members' kindness and generosity, so we decided to find out more about where they come from and why they choose to support us.



A global community



From the beginning, the Kyiv Independent set out to serve as a bridge between Ukraine and the world. That mission is reflected in our community today. Our members are mostly outside Ukraine — only about 1% are based there. In fact, we now have members in over 100 countries across every continent except Antarctica. From Reykjavík to New York, from Oslo to Odesa, our members represent a truly global community.



A breakdown of countries ranked from highest to lowest by the number of members who have added themselves to our community map, showing where our community is most concentrated across the globe.



Members from the United States make up the largest part of our community, with around 8,000 members, followed by the United Kingdom and Canada. But when measured against population size, a different picture emerges: Denmark and Sweden lead the world, with roughly 85 out of every million people in those countries supporting our journalism financially.



Together, this creates something rare for a newsroom — a truly international community connected by a shared interest in Ukraine and a shared belief in independent journalism.



Why do our members choose to support us?



Here at the Kyiv Independent, we regularly survey our audience to understand why they support us. Ahead of this article, we put out an additional call on our Discord server. We got a range of responses, from a teacher in Ireland who uses our articles in his civics lessons to a former NASA scientist interested in our military tech reporting.



Here are some of the most common responses.

The top reasons our members choose to support the Kyiv Independent, as shared in our most recent quarterly community survey.



In the more detailed feedback we received, some members cited a personal connection to Ukraine, whether relatives, friends in or from Ukraine, or ancestors. But those with personal connections were in the minority.



Instead, many of our supporters cited our reliable, high-quality reporting. As one member put it: "(the Kyiv Independent) embodies journalism's loftiest ideals in journalism's most perilous environment."



The Kyiv Independent strives to be a truly independent voice of Ukraine — free from paywalls, oligarchs, or outside influence — and our members recognize this approach. "I appreciate that the coverage in the Kyiv Independent is honest and at times, critical," said one member. "I trust your reporters and editors.”



The Kyiv Independent's on-the-ground reporting was particularly important for members from the United States. As one U.S. member put it, "I'm grateful for direct local news from Ukraine." Other U.S. members reported valuing receiving local, independent news that offered a different perspective from U.S. media.



For many members, supporting the Kyiv Independent is a way to support Ukraine during the war, as in the case of the one who wrote to us saying he was "far too old and infirm to take up arms, so once a month I fire $10 against the invaders."



Another member, Nathalie, originally joined to support Ukraine, but wrote, "I will renew my membership not only to support Ukraine but also because of the quality, interest, and uniqueness of this journal. It covers subjects that no other journal does."



More than just readers



For many members, supporting the Kyiv Independent is also about being part of an active community of like-minded people.



Members connect with each other and with our newsroom across multiple platforms — through newsletters, social media, events, and our Discord server. There, they discuss current events, share ideas to support Ukraine, and interact with our newsroom.



Many members see the community as another reason to support the Kyiv Independent.



"I love the community and the engagement from the Kyiv Independent's staff across a variety of platforms, whether it's email dispatches, Discord, articles, social media, etc.,” said one reader, while another said they get so much out of being part of the community that they are grateful to have a way to give back.



How can I become a member too?



Anyone can join the Kyiv Independent community for as little as $5 a month, or the equivalent in your local currency. You can find all the details on our membership page here, or email us at community@kyivindependent.com if you have any questions.



The Kyiv Independent aims to find another 4,000 members this month — if you're reading this and not yet a member, you can help us get one step closer to that goal. From breaking news coverage to reporting from the front line and occupied Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent wants to do more in 2026, and you can be one of those who will make it possible.



And if you're anything like this member, you won't regret it. "This is the only news site subscription I have that I've never wondered whether I should cancel."