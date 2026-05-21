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Ukraine strikes Russian FSB headquarters in occupied Kherson Oblast, killing and injuring nearly 100 troops

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by Kateryna Hodunova
Ukraine strikes Russian FSB headquarters in occupied Kherson Oblast, killing and injuring nearly 100 troops
Aftermath of a Ukrainian strike targeting a headquarters of Russia’s Federal Security Service in occupied Kherson Oblast. (Ukraine's Security Service/Telegram)

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) Alpha special forces unit struck an FSB headquarters in occupied Kherson Oblast, killing and wounding about 100 Russian troops, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 21.

The strike also destroyed a Pantsir-S1 air defense system valued at up to $20 million, Zelensky said.

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Video showing an operation by the Security Service of Ukraine in occupied Kherson Oblast, during which a headquarters of Russia’s Federal Security Service was struck. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

Zelensky did not specify when the operation took place.

"The Russians must realize that they have to bring this war to an end. Ukraine's medium- and long-range sanctions will continue to take effect," Zelensky said.

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Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Kherson Oblast in southern Ukraine has remained a key battleground since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Russian forces occupied much of the region in the early months of the war, including the regional capital of Kherson, before Ukrainian troops liberated the city in November 2022.

Parts of the oblast east of the Dnipro River remain under Russian occupation and are frequently targeted by Ukrainian strikes on military infrastructure and logistics.

Ukrainian forces regularly strike Russian military targets in Russia and in Russian-occupied territories in an effort to disrupt Moscow's military operations.

At the beginning of May, Ukrainian drones also struck a FSB facility in Russian-occupied Crimea.

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UkraineRussiaKherson OblastSBUVolodymyr ZelenskyFSBRussian losses
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Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

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