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Fire at Novorossiysk fuel terminal amid Ukrainian drone attack, Russian authorities say

2 min read
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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Smoke rises from an orange glow in the distance behind houses, trees, and a building.
What purports to be a fire burning at the Grushovaya oil terminal in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia overnight on May 23, 2026. (Exilenova Plus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A fire broke out at a fuel terminal in the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk overnight on May 23 amid a Ukrainian drone attack, local authorities and media channels reported.

The Grushovaya oil terminal, part of the major Sheskharis Transshipment Complex, was struck by Ukrainian drones, leaving a fire, independent Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported.

Meanwhile, the Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters claimed that the fire broke out at an unnamed facility as a result of fallen drone debris.

"Several technical and administrative buildings caught fire. Fragments of drones also fell on the territory of the fuel terminal," the Operational Headquarters said in a Telegram post.

The site is a major oil export terminal that serves as the endpoint for pipelines run by Russia's state-run Transneft, the world's largest oil pipeline company.

Two people were injured in the Ukrainian drone attack, authorities reported.

The Sheskharis oil terminal has already been struck by Ukrainian drones several times, including on April 6 and on March 2.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's capacity to continue waging its war. Kyiv considers energy sites legitimate targets as they fuel Russia's war machine.

On May 21, Ukrainian forces attacked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Syzran in the Samara Oblast overnight, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed.

"This is yet another of our long-range sanctions against the Russian oil refining industry, and we will continue along this path," Zelensky said, adding that the target was located more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

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RussiaNovorossiyskRussian oilKrasnodar Krai
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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