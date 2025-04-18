Belarus Weekly: Poland reports attacks on border guards, one allegedly involving a Belarusian serviceman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland reports two attacks on border guards, one allegedly involving a Belarusian serviceman.

Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko invites up to 150,000 workers from Pakistan to Belarus amid deepening labor shortage.

Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin threatens Poland, Baltic states during a visit to Belarus.

Meanwhile, Russia has added 1,200 Belarusians to its wanted list since July, while Belarus brands jailed EU mission staffer as "terrorist."

Poland reports two attacks on border guards as migration crisis with Belarus intensifies

Poland reported two attacks on Polish border guards by migrants over the weekend, with one incident involving a uniformed Belarusian officer throwing rocks at a Polish patrol.

Polish guards stopped 115 illegal border crossing attempts, between April 11 and 13, Polish authorities said.

Belarus initiated an artificial migration crisis at its borders with the EU in 2021 “in response” to a package of European sanctions. While Minsk denied Warsaw’s accusations of orchestrating a hybrid attack, Lukashenko claimed Belarus “would not stop” (illegal migrants) attempting to cross into the EU.

The migrants attacked a Polish border guard patrol near Mielnik, the village close to the border with Belarus. CCTV footage recorded a Belarusian soldier joining them in throwing rocks at the patrol, the spokesperson for Polish Interior Ministry Jacek Dobrzynski said on X.

Another attack occurred on April 12 near the village of Czeremcha, with one guard being struck on the face with stones twice. “The migrants are very aggressive when trying to cross the border,” the Border Guards department in the Podlasie region said in a statement, adding that the soldier's life and health were not threatened.

Poland’s Internal Minister Tomasz Siemoniak confirmed that Belarusian officers were involvement in direct provocations. Siemoniak characterized the actions as “unheard of.”

“If a certain line is crossed here, we will regard it as an attack by representatives of the Belarusian state on our border,” Siemoniak told Polish broadcaster TVP Info on April 14. “I understand that an employee of the Belarusian special services, probably instructing (the migrants), got carried away. However, we take this very seriously.”

According to Siemoniak, previously, Belarusian secret services kept well back from the border, delivering migrants to the area but not approaching the barrier themselves.

Heightened rates of irregular border crossing attempts have also been reported in Latvia, as 179 individuals have tried to cross the country's border from Belarus.

Data from EU member states’ border guards, collected by the independent Belarusian news outlet Pozirk, indicates a drastic increase in illegal border crossing attempts since the beginning of April, to 522 attempts — compared to 355 attempts for the entire first quarter of 2025.

Lukashenko invites 150,000 Pakistani workers to Belarus amid labor shortages

Following an official meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Minsk on April 11, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said he would invite up to 150,000 Pakistani guest-workers to Belarus.

Belarus’s role in Russia’s war against Ukraine and Lukashenko’s crackdown on mass public protests following the 2020 contested elections, have forced between 300,000 and half a million Belarusians to flee the country. This exodus, combined with downward-trending demographics, has left the country with severe labor shortages.

Lukashenko’s proposal to take in up to 150,000 Pakistani guest-workers to help address Belarus’s deepening labor crisis came amid an array of agreements reached between Sharif and Lukashenko at their Minsk meeting, ranging from military cooperation, to food security, and trade.

“We’re ready to receive (guest-workers) in Belarus and create the necessary conditions for them to work,” Lukashenko said. Accepting “100,000, maybe 120,000-150,000” guest-workers would ease the pressure on the labor market of Belarus, which has over 199,000 vacancies among a working population of roughly 4.1 million.

The outflow of political exiles from the country is compounding the twin problems of an aging population and a historically low birth rate, which dropped to 6.96 per 1,000 in 2023, comparable to wartime Ukraine’s six births per 1,000 people. Belarus, which had a population of 10 million at independence, has likely seen it drop below the officially reported 9.1 million. Leaked documents from the State Control Committee suggest that the actual population could be as few as 8.8 million.

However, Belarus is hardly an attractive destination for Pakistani workers compared to the job markets of the EU or even Russia, argues Lev Lvovskiy, the academic director of Belarus’s leading economic think-tank BEROC.

In 2024, the average monthly wage in Belarus amounted to approximately $647, significantly lower than in Europe and barely double Pakistan’s $294 average. Besides, Belarus is a monoethnic country that lacks the experience of assimilating distinct cultural and religious groups.

Meanwhile, RFE/RL political analyst Valer Karbalevich writes that “like many other projects of Lukashenko, (this) will probably end in failure. (…) Even if Pakistanis come to Belarus, they will most likely strive, by all means and without any hesitation, to move on to a better life – to Europe.”

The arrival of hundreds of thousands of Pakistani guest-workers might also ring alarm bells in neighboring EU states tackling weaponized migration on their borders with Belarus.

In response to European sanctions in 2021, the Belarusian regime created an artificial migration crisis at its borders with Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland — all EU member states. Belarus facilitated travel from the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, including Pakistan, promising easy passage into the EU.

Russian Intelligence Service chief threatens NATO nations during visit to Belarus

The director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, threatened NATO states during an April 15 meeting with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, saying that Poland and the Baltic states would be the “first to suffer” if there were any “NATO aggression” against the Russia-Belarus Union State.

Speaking to journalists after meeting Lukashenko, Naryshkin described Poland and the Baltic states as “highly aggressive,” portraying their defensive measures as “saber rattling,” state-owned Belarusian news agency Belta reports.

“In the event of aggression by NATO against (Russia and Belarus), damage will be done, of course, to the entire NATO bloc, but to a greater extent, the first to suffer will be the bearers of such ideas among the political circles of Poland and the Baltic countries,” Naryshkin said.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, reiterating NATO’s defensive role, dismissed Naryshkin’s remarks as “Russian baloney disinformation, typical of the Soviet school of propaganda.”

Naryshkin’s visit comes amid preparations for Zapad 2025, large-scale Russia-Belarus military drills set to host up to 13,000 Russian troops in Belarus in September 2025. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, told Baltic news portal Delfi that the actual scale of Zapad exercises far exceeds the publicly declared scale.

Earlier in April, Belarus state-owned news agency Belta reported that three other military exercises — Interaction-2025 for the operational response forces, Echelon-2025 for logistical support, and Search-2025 for reconnaissance — are scheduled to be held in September in Belarus along with Zapad-2025, with a yet undisclosed number of additional troops to be involved.

The drills will occur under the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russia-led military alliance created to an extent as an alternative to NATO, but now weakened by internal rifts. Armenia froze its participation in 2024 as the bloc failed to support it in its conflict with Azerbaijan.

Amid rising regional security tensions, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland on March 18 withdrew from the Ottawa Convention, banning the use, production, and stockpiling of anti-personnel mines, citing “fundamentally deteriorated” security in the region.

The four states have also been developing a joint Baltic Defense Line on their borders with Russia and Belarus.

1,200 more Belarusians added to Russia’s wanted list, media report

Russia has added another 1,200 Belarusian citizens to its wanted list over the past five months, independent news outlet Mediazona Belarus reported on April 9.

Mediazona found that since July 2024, at least 100 Belarusians have been added to the Russian wanted list every month. The largest increase of almost 300 entries came in December 2024.

Currently, the database lists 4,700 Belarusians, including members of the exiled opposition, Belarusian volunteers fighting for Ukraine, journalists, and human rights activists. Included at Belarus’s request, those on the list are wanted in both countries.

Belarus and Russia are part of the Interstate Wanted Persons Treaty of the Commonwealth of Independent States, a Russia-led political alliance of former post-Soviet countries. In 2022 alone, Russia extradited 16 Belarusians accused of “extremism” — a charge widely used against political opponents of the regime of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

International police organization Interpol has stopped executing politically motivated searches requested by Belarus. However, Belarusians in Russia and most CIS countries can be subject to extradition.

Belarus brands jailed EU diplomatic mission staffer as ‘terrorist’

Belarus’s KGB has added a former EU diplomatic staffer in Belarus, Mikalai Khilo, who has been sentenced to a four-year prison term, to the list of “individuals involved in terrorist operations.”

The updated list was published on April 9 on the KGB’s Telegram channel.

Khilo, a local staff member of the European Union’s diplomatic service, was arrested in December 2024 for “incitement of hatred and calls for actions harming Belarus’s national security” — charges frequently brought against Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko’s political opponents.

The EU’s External Action Service condemned the decision and reiterated calls for Khilo’s release. The Viasna Human Rights Center has also designated Khilo as a political prisoner.

Created in 2011 to fulfill Belarus’s international obligations in combating terrorism, the list of terrorists is now a tool to harass the regime’s political opponents in the aftermath of rigged 2020 presidential elections and resulting mass anti-government protests.

Currently, 580 of the 1,377 entries on the list are Belarusian citizens, including exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, political activist Pavel Latushka, and jailed protest leader Maria Kalesnikava.

The list also includes journalists, human rights advocates and even students.

Those listed as “terrorists” are not permitted to receive money transfers, which deprives them of a major source of support. And for exiled opponents of the regime, being on the list elevates the risk of regime persecution.

Nearly 1,200 political prisoners remain behind bars in Belarus. Several demonstrative rounds of pardons last year reportedly saw 258 of them set free, but the pardons stalled soon after the January presidential elections, and regime repression continues.

According to Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya, 15-20 politically motivated detentions are reported daily in Belarus.