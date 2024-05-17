PM Shmyhal: Ukraine allocates $38 million to restore 2 power plants destroyed by Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The government allocated over Hr 1.5 billion ($38 million) to restore the Zmiiv thermal power plant (TPP) in Kharkiv Oblast and the Trypillia TPP in Kyiv Oblast destroyed by Russian attacks, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on May 17.

The two thermal power plants were destroyed in March and April during large-scale Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The state-owned company Centerenergo said the attack against the Trypillia plant led to the destruction of 100% of the company's generation capacity.

Another Centerenergo plant in the city of Svitlodarske in Donetsk Oblast has been under Russian occupation since July 2022.

The company is to receive funds for the restoration of the Zmiiv and Trypillia TPPs from state budget reserves and the fund created to funnel money from seized Russian assets to Ukraine's reconstruction, Shmyhal said.

"We expect maximum efficiency in the use of these funds. The work should be done as quickly as possible," the prime minister added.

The government allocated over Hr 7.1 billion ($179.4 million) to restore Ukraine's power grid last week, according to Shmyhal.

Russian attacks have reportedly damaged half of Ukraine's energy system.

Ukraine implemented rolling blackouts on May 15 due to power shortages caused by Russian attacks.

The restrictions will not apply to critical infrastructure, while the limitations to other facilities and residential buildings throughout the country will be "distributed evenly," Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo said.