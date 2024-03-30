Skip to content
Centrenergo: Russia's March 22 strike destroys biggest power plant in Kharkiv Oblast

by Kateryna Denisova March 30, 2024 4:47 PM 2 min read
The view of the Zmiiv thermal power plant in Kharkiv Oblast. (Zmiiv thermal power plant of Centrenergo/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops destroyed the Zmiiv thermal power plant in Kharkiv Oblast during a recent large-scale attack, the state-owned energy company Centrenergo reported on March 29.

Russia has intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying a thermal power plant and all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

The Zmiiv thermal power plant, among the largest in Kharkiv Oblast, was hit on March 22 during one of the biggest attacks on the country's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The attack destroyed all its units and damaged supporting equipment, according to the report.

"The level of destruction varies, from complete to significant. The enterprise is currently clearing the rubble and has no access to most of the equipment," Centrenergo said.

It is unknown how much time and money it will take to rebuild. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said during his visit to the site. He said it may be recovered at the expense of a donor energy support fund.

As of March 25, about 200,000 households in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, were left without electricity, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

A hourly blackout schedule has been introduced in the region until March 31 following recent Russian attacks against energy infrastructure.

Russia intensifies attacks on Kharkiv, draining Ukraine’s air defense and civilian morale
This was the first time since 2022 that Russian troops used a glide air bomb, reportedly a new-type UMPB D-30 munition, to kill residents of Ukraine’s second-largest city.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
