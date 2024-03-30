Centrenergo: Russia's March 22 strike destroys biggest power plant in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops destroyed the Zmiiv thermal power plant in Kharkiv Oblast during a recent large-scale attack, the state-owned energy company Centrenergo reported on March 29.

Russia has intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying a thermal power plant and all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

The Zmiiv thermal power plant, among the largest in Kharkiv Oblast, was hit on March 22 during one of the biggest attacks on the country's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The attack destroyed all its units and damaged supporting equipment, according to the report.

"The level of destruction varies, from complete to significant. The enterprise is currently clearing the rubble and has no access to most of the equipment," Centrenergo said.

It is unknown how much time and money it will take to rebuild. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said during his visit to the site. He said it may be recovered at the expense of a donor energy support fund.

As of March 25, about 200,000 households in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, were left without electricity, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

A hourly blackout schedule has been introduced in the region until March 31 following recent Russian attacks against energy infrastructure.