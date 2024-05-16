Skip to content
PM's advisor: Power cuts in Ukraine may last until August

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 16, 2024 3:17 PM 2 min read
Widespread blackouts in Kyiv on Oct. 11, 2022 after Russian attacks on critical infrastructure. (Photo for illustrative purposes) (Eugene Kotenko/AFP via Getty Images)
Power outages in Ukraine may last until August, Yurii Boiko, an advisor to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, said at a press conference in Kyiv on May 16.

Ukraine implemented rolling blackouts on May 15 due to power shortages caused by Russian attacks.

The restrictions will not apply to critical infrastructure, while the limitations to other facilities and residential buildings throughout the country will be "distributed evenly," Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo said.

"If we talk about the (power supply) restrictions that started a day ago, we will have to live in these conditions, according to my estimates, until August," Boiko said, adding that they started earlier due to the cold snap.

The active use of heating devices by people reportedly led to a shortage in the power grid.

Boiko, who is also a member of the Ukrenergo supervisory board, expects a "slight improvement" in the electricity supply in August or September due to various factors, including warm weather.

The winter will be "inevitably difficult" and there is no chance of restoring the generation destroyed in two months in full, according to the prime minister's advisor.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying several thermal power plants across the country. This included the Trypillia plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Russia carried out another large-scale attack on May 8 against Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia oblasts, mainly targeting energy infrastructure.

At least two hydroelectric power plants had to be decommissioned as a result of attacks.

Energy Ministry warns of blackouts due to ‘significant’ power shortage
Russian attacks and cold weather have caused a “significant capacity deficit” in Ukraine’s power system, leading to blackouts and energy restrictions for consumers across the country, the Energy Ministry reported on May 15.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
