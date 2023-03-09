PM Shmyhal: Energy sites in 8 Ukrainian regions hit in Russian March 9 attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian mass attack against Ukraine damaged energy generation and distribution facilities in eight Ukrainian oblasts on March 9, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Power outages are possible in some regions, but the country's energy system "remains intact" after Russia's largest missile strike in months, Shmyhal added.

According to the prime minister, repair work is ongoing on the damaged facilities, with "special attention" being paid to restoring power in Kharkiv Oblast, which Russian forces attacked 15 times overnight.

Russia launched a mass missile and drone attack across Ukraine in the early morning hours of March 9, killing at least six people and injuring at least seven. Numerous energy infrastructure sites were targeted, resulting in nationwide blackouts.

According to Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the March 9 attack included 81 missiles of varying types and 8 Iranian Shahed drones.

Since October, Russia has carried out repeated attacks against Ukraine that seriously damaged 40% of the country's critical energy infrastructure.