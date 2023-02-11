Pentagon: Russia likely lost about half of its battle tanks in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost nearly half of its battle tanks since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to Celeste Wallander, the assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs at the Pentagon.

The capabilities of the Russian army, especially the ground forces, have significantly deteriorated, Wallander said on Feb. 10. According to the official, about 80% of Russia's ground forces capabilities are now dedicated to the war.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia had lost 3,267 tanks since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

Wallander said that Russia's naval capabilities are in better shape while some gaps, such as drone supplies, are filled with the help of Iran.

Russia is not only weakening but also learning to adapt, applying lessons learned from previous losses and failures, especially around Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, she said.

According to Wallander, it's hard to predict how the war will end but the Pentagon is certain that Russia will not reach its strategic and operational goals, while Ukraine will succeed in defending its territories.

