General Staff: Russia has lost 136,880 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 11 that Russia had lost 136,880 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, with 1140 lost over the previous day alone.

Russia had also lost 3,267 tanks, 6,474 armored fighting vehicles, 5,134 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,270 artillery systems, 463 multiple launch rocket systems, 234 air defense systems, 295 airplanes, 286 helicopters, 1,997 drones, and 18 boats.