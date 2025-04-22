Sean Penn makes his 4th visit to Ukraine during full-scale war, meets special forces

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. actor and film director Sean Penn met with the soldiers of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces stationed in Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast, according to a video posted on the unit's Facebook on April 22.

The actor visited Ukraine for the fourth time during Russia's full-scale invasion.

"Despite a lot of what the politicians are doing, I believe in all of you, and I'm grateful to all of you for being the very best of what we all aspire to be," Penn said.

"You're not only defending your country, you're truly defending the world, and that will be known, you see, and I know you'll prevail, and God bless all of you and your families. Thank you," he added.

On Feb. 24, 2023, Penn presented his documentary "Superpower," filmed in Kyiv, with President Volodymyr Zelensky's participation at the Berlin Film Festival.

Penn's charitable organization, Core Response, financially assisted Ukrainian refugees.

The Ukrainian government awarded Penn the Order of Merit, third degree, for his contribution to supporting Ukraine in 2022.

Penn won the 2004 Academy Award for his role in "Mystic River" and the 2009 Academy Award for his role in "Milk."