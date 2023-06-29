Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

PEN Ukraine: Writer Victoria Amelina hospitalized after Kramatorsk strike

by Martin Fornusek June 29, 2023 5:01 PM 2 min read
Victoria Amelina traveling through Kherson Oblast in February 2023. (Photo: Victoria Amelina/Facebook)
Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina traveling through Kherson Oblast in February 2023. (Photo: Victoria Amelina/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The writers' association PEN Ukraine confirmed on June 29 that the Ukrainian writer and war crimes researcher Victoria Amelina was injured and hospitalized after the June 27 Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk.

"Now Victoria is in the hospital. She is treated by experienced doctors, supported by her family and friends, and well stocked with all the essentials. There is no need in raising extra money," PEN Ukraine wrote.

"Further updates will be given by PEN Ukraine with permission from Victoria's family."

Russian forces fired two Iskander missiles at Kramatorsk, hitting a restaurant in the city center, popular with volunteers, journalists, and soldiers, who often use Kramatorsk as a base of operations in Donetsk Oblast.

At least 12 people were reported killed, and 60 more were injured in the attack. Several media subsequently wrote that Amelina was among the wounded.

PEN Ukraine, however, asked the public on June 28 to refrain from sharing unverified reports at the request of Amelina's family, promising to publish more information once the writer's relatives give their consent.

According to the statement by PEN Ukraine, the writer was accompanying a delegation of Colombian journalists and writers when the strike occurred.

Amelina is one of Ukraine's most celebrated young literary figures who became a war crimes reporter in the first months of the full-scale invasion. Her decision coincided with the abduction and subsequent murder of her colleague Volodymyr Vakulenko by Russian forces.

How a celebrated Ukrainian writer turned into a war crimes researcher
Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has galvanized Ukrainians into action, compelling them to figure out how they can contribute to their country’s victory. Oftentimes, it has called for a radical departure from the known comforts of their daily lives. That’s exactly what happened to Ukrainian…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.