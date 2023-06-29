PEN Ukraine: Writer Victoria Amelina hospitalized after Kramatorsk strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

The writers' association PEN Ukraine confirmed on June 29 that the Ukrainian writer and war crimes researcher Victoria Amelina was injured and hospitalized after the June 27 Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk.

"Now Victoria is in the hospital. She is treated by experienced doctors, supported by her family and friends, and well stocked with all the essentials. There is no need in raising extra money," PEN Ukraine wrote.

"Further updates will be given by PEN Ukraine with permission from Victoria's family."

Russian forces fired two Iskander missiles at Kramatorsk, hitting a restaurant in the city center, popular with volunteers, journalists, and soldiers, who often use Kramatorsk as a base of operations in Donetsk Oblast.

At least 12 people were reported killed, and 60 more were injured in the attack. Several media subsequently wrote that Amelina was among the wounded.

PEN Ukraine, however, asked the public on June 28 to refrain from sharing unverified reports at the request of Amelina's family, promising to publish more information once the writer's relatives give their consent.

According to the statement by PEN Ukraine, the writer was accompanying a delegation of Colombian journalists and writers when the strike occurred.

Amelina is one of Ukraine's most celebrated young literary figures who became a war crimes reporter in the first months of the full-scale invasion. Her decision coincided with the abduction and subsequent murder of her colleague Volodymyr Vakulenko by Russian forces.