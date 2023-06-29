Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: Death toll in Kramatorsk missile attack rises to 12 as rescue operation is completed

by Dinara Khalilova June 29, 2023 8:36 AM 1 min read
Search and rescue efforts continue after a Russian missile attack hit a restaurant in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on June 27, 2023. (Photo: Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Rescuers retrieved another person's body from the rubble at the site of Russia's June 27 missile strike on Kramatorsk, which brings the total death toll to 12, reported Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

The number includes three children, two born in 2008 and one in 2011. Another 60 people were injured, including a child.

The search and rescue operation is completed.

On June 27, Russian forces fired two Soviet-era S-300 missiles at Kramatorsk. One of them hit a restaurant in the city center, popular with volunteers, journalists, and soldiers, who all often use Kramatorsk as a base of operations in Donetsk Oblast.

Among the injured at the restaurant are at least three foreigners, according to the regional governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Another missile struck the neighboring Bilenke village.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia's missile strike on Kramatorsk "a manifestation of terror."

"Each such manifestation of terror proves over and over again to us and the whole world that Russia deserves only one thing as a result of everything it has done — defeat and a tribunal, fair and legal trials against all Russian murderers and terrorists," said Zelensky.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
