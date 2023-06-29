Update: Death toll in Kramatorsk missile attack rises to 12 as rescue operation is completed

This audio is created with AI assistance

Rescuers retrieved another person's body from the rubble at the site of Russia's June 27 missile strike on Kramatorsk, which brings the total death toll to 12, reported Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

The number includes three children, two born in 2008 and one in 2011. Another 60 people were injured, including a child.

The search and rescue operation is completed.

On June 27, Russian forces fired two Soviet-era S-300 missiles at Kramatorsk. One of them hit a restaurant in the city center, popular with volunteers, journalists, and soldiers, who all often use Kramatorsk as a base of operations in Donetsk Oblast.

Among the injured at the restaurant are at least three foreigners, according to the regional governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Another missile struck the neighboring Bilenke village.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia's missile strike on Kramatorsk "a manifestation of terror."

"Each such manifestation of terror proves over and over again to us and the whole world that Russia deserves only one thing as a result of everything it has done — defeat and a tribunal, fair and legal trials against all Russian murderers and terrorists," said Zelensky.