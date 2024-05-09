Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Politics, infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Verkhovna Rada
Edit post

Parliament dismisses Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov

by Elsa Court May 9, 2024 11:03 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, U.K on June 22, 2023. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, voted to dismiss Infrastructure Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov on May 9.

There were no lawmakers who voted against the motion to dismiss Kubrakov. In total, 272 MPs voted in support of his dismissal, 13 MPs abstained, and 35 were not present at the vote.

Kubrakov became Infrastructure Minister in May 2021. He had been elected an MP in the 2019 parliamentary elections as part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party.

Kubrakov reacted on Facebook that prior to the vote, he had not been invited to meet with the head of the party or with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to discuss the decision.

"I am always ready for an open dialogue and a detailed report on the work of the Ministry in all areas under my responsibility," Kubrakov said

"From the first days of the war, military logistics, reconstruction of housing and municipal infrastructure were added to our responsibilities in the field of transport and mail," and the ministry "managed to launch a number of important initiatives and projects for the state."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 30 that Ukrainians can expect more government reshuffles in the near future, following a shake-up of his inner circle.

Subscribe to Ukraine Daily newsletter
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:25 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The attacks caused 183 explosions in the area, hitting the towns of Yunakivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Bilopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, and Shalyhyne.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.