Parliament dismisses Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov

Ukraine's Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, voted to dismiss Infrastructure Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov on May 9.

There were no lawmakers who voted against the motion to dismiss Kubrakov. In total, 272 MPs voted in support of his dismissal, 13 MPs abstained, and 35 were not present at the vote.

Kubrakov became Infrastructure Minister in May 2021. He had been elected an MP in the 2019 parliamentary elections as part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party.

Kubrakov reacted on Facebook that prior to the vote, he had not been invited to meet with the head of the party or with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to discuss the decision.

"I am always ready for an open dialogue and a detailed report on the work of the Ministry in all areas under my responsibility," Kubrakov said

"From the first days of the war, military logistics, reconstruction of housing and municipal infrastructure were added to our responsibilities in the field of transport and mail," and the ministry "managed to launch a number of important initiatives and projects for the state."

