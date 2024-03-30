Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Presidential Office, Government, Politics
Edit post

Zelensky says more government reshuffles to come

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 30, 2024 10:53 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Made in Ukraine summit in Kyiv on Feb. 26 (President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainians can expect more government reshuffles shortly, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on March 30.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky dismissed two more members of the Presidential Office and four advisors in a shake-up of his inner circle, after dismissing two deputy heads of the Presidential Office on March 29.

In decrees published online, Commissioner for Soldiers' Rights Alyona Verbytska and Zelensky's First Aide Serhiy Shefir, a long-time business partner of Zelensky, were dismissed from their roles.

Natalia Pushkaryova was dismissed from her role as the president's commissioner for volunteers, and three non-staff advisors: lawmaker Mykhailo Radutsky, former deputy head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Trofimov, and economist Oleh Ustenko, were also dismissed.

"We continue to reboot our state institutions," Zelensky said in his evening address.

"Several changes have been made this week and there are still more decisions in preparation."

"Today new decrees regarding advisors were issued...we are making the (President's) Office more efficient."

Ukrainska Pravda reported that according to its sources, the final decision on who is next to be dismissed has not yet been made.

The changes have been announced amid a wider personnel reshuffle, which also included the replacement of National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov with the chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, on March 26.

In turn, Danilov was appointed Ukraine's ambassador to Moldova, replacing Markо Shevchenko.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Editors' Picks

