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Pantheon of Ukrainian heroes to be built at Kyiv's Pechersk Lavra

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by Chris Powers
Pantheon of Ukrainian heroes to be built at Kyiv's Pechersk Lavra
Parishioners of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra attend the installation of the cross on the Trinity Gate Church in Kyiv following its restoration in April 2025 (Ihor Kuznietsov/Novyny Live/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Ukraine's cabinet of ministers decided on July 1 to advance the idea of creating a national pantheon memorial complex, and to situate it on the site of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, one of the world's holiest Christian places.

The original Pantheon is in Rome, Italy, originally conceived as a pagan temple to "all gods", hence its name.

However, the Ukrainian idea takes inspiration more from the Pantheon in Paris, which after the French Revolution was transformed into a mausoleum for citizens who made an exceptional contribution to the French State and national identity.

The decision to place the Pantheon on the territory of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra would associate it with what Metropolitan Epiphanius, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, calls "one of the holiest places in the Christian world."

The Dormition Cathedral, located on the Lavra complex, was set ablaze in a Russian attack on June 15, after which France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot drew a comparison between it and another French landmark, the Notre Dame Cathedral, which was also ravaged by fire in 2019.

The bill requires the Ministry of Culture, which manages the Lavra site, to consider "restrictions on the use of land, for the protection of cultural heritage, and other international obligations," when deciding on the location, and to launch an architectural competition for its design.

President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted the bill to Parliament on June 28. Its passing on July 1 was hailed by Ukraine's Institute of National Remembrance in a July 4 Facebook post as the result of a "long journey from an idea expressed over 30 years ago."

But the announcement follows weeks of worsening relations between Ukraine and Poland over how each side chooses to remember the darkest chapters of their shared history, and several Ukrainian nationalists from the time of World War II are being floated as potential candidates for re-burial in the Pantheon.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha visited Poland on July 3 with proposals to defuse the situation, namely by intensifying dialogue between the two countries' foreign ministries, historians, and religious leaders.

read also

Ukrainian parliament approves creating pantheon to commemorate national heroes
‘One of the holiest places’ — Why Kyiv’s ancient Pechersk monastery is so important for Ukraine
In joint appeal, Ukrainian and Polish media sound alarm over crisis in relations
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Chris Powers

Brussels Correspondent

Chris Powers is the Brussels Correspondent with the Kyiv Independent. He reports on EU news and policy developments relevant to Ukraine, bridging the gap between Brussels and Kyiv. He was formerly the Defense and Tech Editor at the EU media outlet Euractiv. Chris holds a BA in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA in European Studies from the College of Europe.

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