Over 300 Belarusian nationals killed fighting for Russia in Ukraine

At least 314 Belarusian citizens have been killed while fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, according to a report published on Oct. 13 by the Ukrainian project "I Want to Live."

Belarus remains one of Russia's closest allies in the war against Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian authorities have reportedly been recruiting Belarusians through draft commissions operating inside Belarus.

Earlier, the "I Want to Live" project published the names of 1,338 Belarusian nationals who have fought — or are still fighting — on Russia's side. The organization estimated that roughly one in four of them has died.

Yet, the group noted that this list is incomplete, and the actual death toll may be significantly higher.

"The Russian authorities are concealing both their own casualties and the deaths of foreign fighters and mercenaries," the report read.

"Even so, the 314 deaths we have documented represent a staggering loss for any country. For comparison, 723 Belarusians died over the entire ten-year duration of the Soviet-Afghan War."

According to the data, the oldest confirmed Belarusian casualty was 63 years old and died four months after signing a military contract. The youngest was just 18 and is currently listed as missing.

Belarusian recruits are reported dead approximately 6.5 months on average after signing contracts with the Russian military. Most of the deceased served in the 150th Motorized Rifle Division, and a significant number were reportedly recruited from Russian prisons.

The project also highlighted that Belarusian special forces personnel are among those serving in the Russian army, particularly members of the 5th Separate Special Forces Brigade based in the Belarusian city of Maryina Horka.

However, the project did not specify how many are involved or the circumstances of their deployment.

In July, Polish Radio reported that the Russian Ministry of Defense has been recruiting Belarusian citizens via social media platforms and job search websites. Many of these individuals are drawn not only by financial incentives but also by the opportunity to obtain Russian citizenship.

Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, is widely seen as a close ally of Putin. He allowed Russian forces to use Belarusian territory to launch attacks on Ukraine at the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022.