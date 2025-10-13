Russia's largest oil depot in occupied Crimea on fire again, second Ukrainian drone strike in a week

Drones struck an oil depot in the city of Feodosia in Russian-occupied Crimea on Oct. 13, igniting a fire at the facility, according to Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Russian-installed occupation authorities.

Russian air defenses intercepted 103 drones overnight across Russian and occupied Ukrainian territories, including 40 over Crimea, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed.

Videos shared on social media during the night showed a large blaze and thick black smoke rising from the depot. Residents reported that the glow from the fire was visible from various parts of the city.

The strike reportedly occurred around midnight, marking the second attack on the facility in a week — the previous one took place on Oct. 6, according to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel.

Aksyonov said emergency services were responding at the site and reported no casualties.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims made by Russian authorities, and Ukraine has not commented on the incident.

Ukrainian attack drones just successfully struck the Feodosia fuel terminal in Russian-occupied Crimea, setting the massive storage facility ablaze for the second time in a little over a week.



The fuel dump, one of the largest in Crimea, is fiercely burning. pic.twitter.com/gY6nF1XSXP — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 12, 2025

The oil depot in Feodosia is a multifunctional facility used for the transshipment of oil and oil products between rail tankers, sea vessels, and road transport.

Located about 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Ukraine-controlled territory, it is the largest oil storage facility in Crimea. It can hold up to 250,000 tons of fuel, which supplies Russian forces.

Ukrainian forces routinely target Russian oil infrastructure, a critical financial resource fueling Moscow's full-scale war.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Oct. 11 that Russia's oil processing capacity has dropped by 21% amid Ukrainian attacks. Several Russian regions are facing gasoline shortages as Moscow ramps up fuel imports.