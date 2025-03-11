The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, France, Paris, Peacekeepers
Edit post

Over 30 nations to join Paris talks on Ukraine security

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 11, 2025 6:38 AM 2 min read
UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, on Oct. 11, 2017. (Chesnot/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Military officials from over 30 countries will attend discussions in Paris on establishing an international security force for Ukraine, an unnamed French military official told the Associated Press (AP) on March 10.

European officials led by the U.K. and France have been developing a "coalition of the willing" to enforce a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. U.S. officials have repeatedly said Europe must bear responsibility for a ceasefire while refusing to offer concrete security guarantees.

Representatives from Europe, Asia, and Oceania will meet in person and virtually on March 11, coinciding with a meeting between Ukrainian and U.S. officials on the same day in Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine will be represented by a military official in Paris, the French official told the AP, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The U.S. was not invited to the event in an effort to demonstrate to White House officials that Europe can guarantee peace in Ukraine.

"It's not, 'This is what we need,'" the official said. "It’s more, 'What are you bringing to the pot?'"

The force could be backed by heavy weaponry and weapons stockpiles that could be quickly delivered to the front line in the event Russia breaks a ceasefire, the official said.

The talks will consist of two parts, the source said. In the first part, the U.K. and France will introduce their joint initiative. The second part will involve discussions, giving military officials a chance to share how their countries may contribute to the force.

While talks on security guarantees have largely been based in Europe, officials from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea will participate, the unnamed official said.

Investigation: We tried to buy American chips as a Russian defense manufacturer — and it worked
Despite bans put in place by the U.S. and Europe on the supply of electronic components to Russia, dozens of Russian microelectronics suppliers continue to obtain and resell imported chips to Russian arms manufacturers successfully. Without these Western chips, Russia would not be able to produce k…
The Kyiv IndependentAlisa Yurchenko

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

7:40 AM

Witkoff to meet Putin in Moscow, media reports.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during his upcoming visit to Moscow, an unnamed source told Bloomberg on March 10.
5:27 PM
Video

Navigating the world of Trump and Musk's lies.

Just a few years ago, the biggest purveyors of disinformation on the internet were bots, conspiracy theorists and Russian propaganda outlets. Today the world is a very different place and two of the most prominent sources of lies and mistruths are the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Eliot Higgins, founder and creative director of the investigative outlet Bellingcat, to discuss how we arrived at this point and what can be done about it.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.