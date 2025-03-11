Over 30 nations to join Paris talks on Ukraine security

This audio is created with AI assistance

Military officials from over 30 countries will attend discussions in Paris on establishing an international security force for Ukraine, an unnamed French military official told the Associated Press (AP) on March 10.

European officials led by the U.K. and France have been developing a "coalition of the willing" to enforce a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. U.S. officials have repeatedly said Europe must bear responsibility for a ceasefire while refusing to offer concrete security guarantees.

Representatives from Europe, Asia, and Oceania will meet in person and virtually on March 11, coinciding with a meeting between Ukrainian and U.S. officials on the same day in Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine will be represented by a military official in Paris, the French official told the AP, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The U.S. was not invited to the event in an effort to demonstrate to White House officials that Europe can guarantee peace in Ukraine.

"It's not, 'This is what we need,'" the official said. "It’s more, 'What are you bringing to the pot?'"

The force could be backed by heavy weaponry and weapons stockpiles that could be quickly delivered to the front line in the event Russia breaks a ceasefire, the official said.

The talks will consist of two parts, the source said. In the first part, the U.K. and France will introduce their joint initiative. The second part will involve discussions, giving military officials a chance to share how their countries may contribute to the force.

While talks on security guarantees have largely been based in Europe, officials from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea will participate, the unnamed official said.