Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Finland, NATO, shadow fleet, Baltic Sea, Nordic countries
Edit post

Oil tanker crew planned more cable sabotage before capture, Finland says

by Olena Goncharova January 14, 2025 5:38 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image of a tanker transiting through the Great Belt of Denmark off the coast of Agerso, Denmark, on Thursday, Aug. 15. 2024. (Carsten Snejbjerg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finnish investigators say the crew of an oil tanker accused of damaging undersea power and communication cables in the Baltic Sea were preparing to cut additional infrastructure before authorities intervened, according to Reuters.

Last month, Finnish authorities boarded an oil tanker Eagle S, allegedly part of Moscow’s so-called "shadow fleet."

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Baltic Sea region has faced numerous disruptions to power cables, telecom links, and gas pipelines. NATO member states surrounding the Baltic Sea are scheduled to meet in Helsinki on Jan. 14 to discuss collective measures against such threats.

The Eagle S allegedly caused damage to the Estlink 2 power line and four telecommunications cables between Finland and Estonia by dragging its anchor over 100 kilometers along the seabed.

Risto Lohi, head of the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation, said the ship was also at risk of damaging the Estlink 1 power line and the BalticConnector gas pipeline when authorities took action. "There would have been an almost immediate danger that other cables or pipes related to our critical underwater infrastructure could have been damaged," Lohi said.

Authorities are investigating nine of the ship’s crew members, including the Georgian captain and sailors from India and Georgia.

In a separate incident, Baltic Sea nations suspect the Chinese bulk carrier Yi Peng 3 of dragging its anchor to sever two undersea fiber-optic cables in November.

Sweden's Civil Defense Minister, Carl-Oskar Bohlin, stated that evidence of anchor damage linked to the Yi Peng 3 was also found near the NordBalt power cable, which connects Sweden and Lithuania. "This obviously illustrates the seriousness of the situation we find ourselves in," Bohlin reprotedly said.

NATO membership is Ukraine’s best security guarantee, Finland’s FM tells Reuters
“We are supporting Ukraine’s NATO membership further down the line and hopefully not in (the) too-distant future,” Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said on Jan. 8.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:13 PM
Video

What we know about North Korean POWs captured by Ukraine

Ukrainian forces captured two North Korean soldiers as prisoners of war (POWs) in Russia's Kursk Oblast on Jan. 9. The Kyiv Independent's Anna Belokur breaks down everything we learned from the POWs' interrogation video released by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.