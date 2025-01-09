Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Finland, NATO, Donald Trump, Trump Ukraine
Edit post

NATO membership is Ukraine’s best security guarantee, Finland's FM tells Reuters

by Olena Goncharova January 9, 2025 4:39 AM 2 min read
Finnish and Nato flags flutter at the courtyard of the Foreign Ministry in Helsinki, Finland on April 4, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Antti Hamalainen/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO membership is the only credible long-term guarantee Ukraine can secure to defend against future Russian aggression, Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told Reuters on Jan. 8.

While Donald Trump's upcoming return to the White House on January 20 has sparked hope for a diplomatic resolution to Moscow's invasion, it has also raised concerns in Kyiv about a potential peace deal coming with steep concessions. President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized the need for robust security assurances from allies to prevent Russia from regrouping for another attack.

"In the long term, the only credible security guarantee is Article 5 of the Washington Treaty—so NATO membership essentially," Valtonen said in an interview with Reuters during her visit to Kyiv, referencing the alliance's collective defense clause. "And we are supporting Ukraine's NATO membership further down the line and hopefully not in (the) too-distant future."

Ukraine has strongly advocated for an invitation to join NATO, but resistance from key member states persists as the all-out war nears its three-year mark, with Ukrainian forces continuing to face challenges in pushing back Russian offensives.

Trump, who has expressed skepticism about U.S. aid to Ukraine, said on Jan. 7 that he sympathizes with Russia's stance against Ukraine joining NATO. His aides and allies view Ukraine’s NATO membership as a potential provocation toward Moscow. He also accused outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden of altering the U.S. position on Ukraine’s NATO prospects.

Despite these developments, Valtonen suggested that a Trump administration would not necessarily derail Ukraine's NATO aspirations. "Three years ago nobody thought that Finland would be joining NATO, or Sweden for that matter," she remarked. "So here we are, you never know."

Finland, which shares an 830-mile (1,336 km) border with Russia, joined NATO in 2023 following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Sweden became a member in early 2024.

On the topic of defense spending, Trump also called for European NATO members to increase their defense budgets from 2% of GDP to 5%. Valtonen noted that Finland has been proactive in meeting its defense commitments and welcomed Trump’s push for greater European contributions.

"We are very much on the same page with Trump on that, because I think we should do more, we can do more," she said. "Certainly Europe has improved massively over the course of the past years, and will continue doing so."

Despite Trump’s claims, Russia didn’t invade Ukraine because of NATO
President-elect Donald Trump, on Jan. 7, blamed the outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden for Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine. Trump said Biden’s support of Ukraine’s NATO membership had led to Russia’s war against the country. “I could understand their feelings,” he said, referring to the country…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:10 PM
Interview

Garry Kasparov on modern Russian empire.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kate Tsurkan discusses with Garry Kasparov, Russian chess grandmaster and political activist based in the U.S., the current state of Russia, its continued pursuit of empire and the failures of the Russian opposition to create meaningful change.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.