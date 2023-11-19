Skip to content
Official: Ukraine destroys over 700 units of Russian military equipment, 7,000 troops in past week

by Daria Shulzhenko and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 19, 2023 3:41 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian marines of the 35th Brigade fire a 120mm mortar towards Russian positions in the recently liberated village of Storozheve, Donetsk Oblast, on June 21, 2023. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past week, Ukrainian forces destroyed 711 units of Russian military equipment, as well as 7,029 Russian troops, First Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk reported on Telegram on Nov. 19.

According to Pavliuk, starting from Nov. 13, Russia has lost 86 tanks, 94 armored personnel carriers, 185 artillery systems, 17 multiple-launch rockets systems (MLRS), eight air-defense systems, 170 vehicles, and 18 units of some special equipment.

Apart from that, Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 123 Russian drones as well as one aircraft, Pavliuk said.

Earlier in the day, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russia has lost 318,570 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

This number includes 1,190 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian Marines say Russia has suffered close to 3,500 casualties in Dnipro River battles
Key developments on Nov. 17: * Ukrainian Marines: Russia has suffered close to 3,500 casualties in Dnipro River battles * BBC: 20,000 Ukrainian men have illegally crossed border since February 2022 * Zelensky: Kremlin planning campaign to destabilize Ukraine, potential coup * Dutch defense mini…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Daria Shulzhenko, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Putin officially nominated as presidential candidate in 2024 election.

The group of celebrities who nominated Putin includes pro-Kremlin pop singer Yaroslav Dronov, also known as Shaman; Tatyana Navka, an actress and the wife of Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, and Jeffrey Monson, a U.S.-born boxer who has become a pro-Kremlin regional lawmaker in Russia.
