General Staff: Russia has lost 318,570 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 318,570 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning update on Nov. 19.

This number includes 1,190 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

The military also said that Russia has lost 5,435 tanks, 10,166 armored fighting vehicles, 10,120 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,744 artillery systems, 898 multiple launch rocket systems, 588 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,755 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.