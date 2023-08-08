Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Official: 78 Ukrainian first responders killed by Russia's full-scale war

by Dinara Khalilova August 8, 2023 7:33 PM 1 min read
The first responders are working on the site of Russia's missile strike on Lviv, Ukraine, on July 6, 2023. (The State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Since the beginning of the all-out war, 78 Ukrainian first responders were killed in Russian attacks while doing their job, the State Emergency Service's spokesman Oleksandr Khorunzhyi said on Aug. 8.

An additional 280 emergency workers have sustained injuries, according to Khorunzhyi, cited by Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center.

Russia violates international conventions by attacks against the first responders as they don't take part in hostilities but rescue civilians and provide aid, the official added.

On Aug. 7, Russia's missile strike against Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, killed seven people, including Andrii Omelchenko, a senior official within the regional emergency service department.

Colonel Omelchenko was 52 years old. "He gave half of his life to the service," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Kyrylenko, the Pokrovsk attack injured seven first responders. As of 11 a.m. local time on Aug. 8, a total of 88 people were confirmed wounded, said Kyrylenko.

Two more emergency workers sustained injuries on Aug. 7 in a Russian air strike on Kharkiv Oblast's village of Kruhliakivka. Russian troops hit the settlement again when the first responders arrived at the scene of the first strike.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
