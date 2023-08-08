Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: Russian attack on Pokrovsk kills 7, injures 88

by Dinara Khalilova August 8, 2023 1:22 PM 2 min read
First responders are working on the site of the Russian A missile strike against Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of people wounded in the Russian Aug. 7 strike against Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, has increased to 88, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on national television.

As of 11 a.m. local time on Aug. 8, seven people are known to have been killed, including five civilians, a rescuer, and a soldier.

Donetsk Oblast Military Administration is collecting data on casualties from all the hospitals where victims were taken after the missile attack, according to Kyrylenko.

Among the injured, three people are in critical condition — a police officer and two emergency workers, the official told journalists.

An hour before this report, Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram that the Pokrovsk attack had wounded 81 people. The previous number included two children, 31 police officers, seven first responders, and four service people.

On the evening of Aug. 7, Russian forces hit the central part of Pokrovsk with Iskander missiles twice — at 7:15 p.m. and 7:52 p.m.

According to regional authorities, 12 high-rise buildings, a hotel, the building of a local prosecutor's office, a Pension Fund building, a pharmacy, two shops, two cafes, and two civilian cars were damaged in the attack.

Pokrovsk is located some 50 kilometers from the front line, close to the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Ukraine war latest: Military confirms strikes on key bridges linking occupied Crimea with mainland Ukraine
Key developments on Aug. 6: * Ukraine hit two bridges in Crimea * Ukrainian forces hit Russian positions, ammo depots * Drone attack reported near Moscow * Ukraine’s Air Force: 30 missiles, 27 drones shot down overnight Ukraine targeted key bridges that connect occupied Crimea to mainland Ukra…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.