Update: Russian attack on Pokrovsk kills 7, injures 88

The number of people wounded in the Russian Aug. 7 strike against Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, has increased to 88, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on national television.

As of 11 a.m. local time on Aug. 8, seven people are known to have been killed, including five civilians, a rescuer, and a soldier.

Donetsk Oblast Military Administration is collecting data on casualties from all the hospitals where victims were taken after the missile attack, according to Kyrylenko.

Among the injured, three people are in critical condition — a police officer and two emergency workers, the official told journalists.

An hour before this report, Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram that the Pokrovsk attack had wounded 81 people. The previous number included two children, 31 police officers, seven first responders, and four service people.

On the evening of Aug. 7, Russian forces hit the central part of Pokrovsk with Iskander missiles twice — at 7:15 p.m. and 7:52 p.m.

According to regional authorities, 12 high-rise buildings, a hotel, the building of a local prosecutor's office, a Pension Fund building, a pharmacy, two shops, two cafes, and two civilian cars were damaged in the attack.

Pokrovsk is located some 50 kilometers from the front line, close to the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.