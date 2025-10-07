KI logo
News Feed

'Not in Poland's interest,' to hand over Ukrainian in Nord Stream probe, Tusk says

2 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
'Not in Poland's interest,' to hand over Ukrainian in Nord Stream probe, Tusk says
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks at a press conference with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina in Warsaw, Feb. 29. (Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Oct. 7 said those who built Nord Stream 2, not those accused of sabotaging it, "should be ashamed and remain silent," adding it is "not in Poland's interest" to hand over the suspect.

Tusk's comments come amid renewed debate over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and Poland's handling of a German extradition request for a Ukrainian citizen accused of involvement in the 2022 explosion of the pipeline. The suspect, identified as Volodymyr Z., was detained in September in east-central Poland.

"This is not a new situation," Tusk said during a joint press conference in Warsaw with Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene. "From our point of view, the only people who should be ashamed and should remain silent on the issue of Nord Stream 2 are those who decided to build it."

Tusk added that he had presented Poland's position to former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Volodymyr Zelensky "many months ago."

"Our position has not changed. It is certainly not in Poland's interest to accuse or hand over this citizen to another country," Tusk said.

Tusk added that the construction of the pipeline, linking Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea, went "against the most vital interests of the whole of Europe."

"The decision will belong to the court," Tusk said, adding that the government will not interfere.

Tomasz Siemoniak, Poland’s minister-coordinator for intelligence services, said earlier that the case is "extremely serious" and that the court has up to 100 days to decide whether to extradite the suspect to Germany.

The German investigation alleges that Volodymyr Z., a diving instructor, helped place explosives on the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022. Another Ukrainian suspect was detained in Italy in August on similar charges.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never became operational, was already a source of controversy before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with critics arguing it deepened Germany's reliance on Russian energy.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said earlier this year that the German government would "do everything" to prevent the start of Nord Stream 2.

Investigation: Top Russian defense industry boss tries to lift sanctions, spills own secrets instead
Key findings: * Two years ago, lawyers representing an offshore company went to court to unblock a superyacht that had been detained in a Spanish port due to its links to Sergei Chemezov, an associate of Vladimir Putin. Chemezov is believed to secretly own a number of luxury assets outside of Russia. * Court filings studied by the Kyiv Independent revealed that the yacht changed hands several times. * All three owners are believed to have served as proxies for Chemezov, part of a strategy to
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAlisa Yurchenko
Article image
UkrainePolandRussiaGermanyNord StreamRussian gasSabotageEU gas transit
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, October 7
Show More

Editors' Picks