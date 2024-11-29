Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
North Korea, Russia, War, Ukraine, Artillery, Ballistic missile, HUR, Ukraine's military intelligence
North Korea has given Russia more than 100 ballistic missiles, 5 million artillery shells, Ukraine says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 29, 2024 4:45 PM 2 min read
A woman walks past a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on May 17, 2024 (Jung Yeon-je / AFP) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea has supplied Russia with more than 100 short-range ballistic missiles, and 5 million artillery shells, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on Nov. 29.

In comments to Interfax-Ukraine, HUR also said Pyongyang had begun supplying Moscow with artillery systems last month.

"In total, over 100 pieces of various equipment have been transferred, including 170-mm M-1989 self-propelled artillery systems, and 240-mm M-1991 multiple rocket launchers," it said.

"Additionally, North Korea continues to supply Russia with large-calibre artillery ammunition and short-range ballistic missiles of the Kn-23/24 type."

HUR added that as of this month, over 5 million artillery rounds and 100 artillery shells have been delivered.

On the same day, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in Pyongyang for an official visit amid deepening military cooperation between the two countries.

Belousov's visit to Pyongyang comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to the hermit country in June, where Russia formally deepened it military and economic cooperation with Pyongyang.

Pyongyang is believed to have dispatched over 10,000 troops to aid Russia's war, with the first clashes with Ukrainian forces reported in Kursk Oblast. North Korea has also become Moscow's leading supplier of artillery shells and ballistic missiles.

A source with Ukraine's General Staff also indicated to Reuters on Nov. 23 that the majority of North Korean soldiers were finalizing training.

In recent months, Russia has focused on regaining territory lost in the country's Kursk Oblast following a surprise Ukrainian incursion into the region in August. According to the source in Ukraine's General Staff, Ukraine has lost over 40 percent of the territory it previously gained in Kursk Oblast due to Russian counterattacks.

NATO allies believe that Putin is aiming to recapture territory lost in Kursk Oblast before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, the Telegraph reported, hoping to gain leverage in future peace negotiations.

Russia reportedly loses a record 2,030 troops in one day in Ukraine
This surpasses the previous record of 1,950 set on Nov. 12. The total figure stands at 738,660.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
3:28 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 502 fallen soldiers.

The bodies of 397 soldiers were recovered from Donetsk Oblast, while 64 were brought back from Zaporizhzhia Oblast and 24 from Luhansk Oblast. Another 17 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.