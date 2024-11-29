North Korea has given Russia more than 100 ballistic missiles, 5 million artillery shells, Ukraine says

This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea has supplied Russia with more than 100 short-range ballistic missiles, and 5 million artillery shells, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on Nov. 29.

In comments to Interfax-Ukraine, HUR also said Pyongyang had begun supplying Moscow with artillery systems last month.

"In total, over 100 pieces of various equipment have been transferred, including 170-mm M-1989 self-propelled artillery systems, and 240-mm M-1991 multiple rocket launchers," it said.

"Additionally, North Korea continues to supply Russia with large-calibre artillery ammunition and short-range ballistic missiles of the Kn-23/24 type."

HUR added that as of this month, over 5 million artillery rounds and 100 artillery shells have been delivered.

On the same day, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in Pyongyang for an official visit amid deepening military cooperation between the two countries.

Belousov's visit to Pyongyang comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to the hermit country in June, where Russia formally deepened it military and economic cooperation with Pyongyang.

Pyongyang is believed to have dispatched over 10,000 troops to aid Russia's war, with the first clashes with Ukrainian forces reported in Kursk Oblast. North Korea has also become Moscow's leading supplier of artillery shells and ballistic missiles.

A source with Ukraine's General Staff also indicated to Reuters on Nov. 23 that the majority of North Korean soldiers were finalizing training.

In recent months, Russia has focused on regaining territory lost in the country's Kursk Oblast following a surprise Ukrainian incursion into the region in August. According to the source in Ukraine's General Staff, Ukraine has lost over 40 percent of the territory it previously gained in Kursk Oblast due to Russian counterattacks.

NATO allies believe that Putin is aiming to recapture territory lost in Kursk Oblast before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, the Telegraph reported, hoping to gain leverage in future peace negotiations.