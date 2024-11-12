Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Kursk incursion, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Trump Russia, NATO
Edit post

Putin hopes to recapture lost territory before Trump's inauguration

by Olena Goncharova November 12, 2024 7:25 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a reception for foreign ambassadors at the Grand Kremlin Palace, November 5 2024, in Moscow, Russia. Putin received credentials from new 28 foreign ambassadors during a ceremony at the Kremlin. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO allies believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is aiming to recapture territory lost to Ukraine in the Kursk region before Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

A British defense intelligence assessment, seen by The Telegraph, warns that Russia is likely to intensify kamikaze drone attacks on Ukrainian positions, using new launch sites near the border.

In a bid to regain control, Russia has deployed 50,000 troops, including soldiers from North Korea, to the Kursk region. Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that as"tens of thousands of enemy soldiers from the best Russian shock units" are aiming to push Ukrainian forces out of the Russian enclave, raising concerns of a significant escalation in the war.

U.S. media reports suggest that Trump spoke with Putin after the presidential election, cautioning the Russian leader against escalating the war, particularly with the addition of North Korean troops and supplies to the Russian military effort.

The Kremlin’s actions may also signal an attempt to build momentum for a larger offensive into Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast. Ukrainian analysts noted that Russia has already reclaimed roughly half of the territory it lost in its Kursk incursion which began in early August.

In a show of solidarity, U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to discuss Ukraine’s defense strategy. Downing Street confirmed that both nations are working to position Ukraine strongly as it faces the challenges of winter.

Western diplomats are cautioning that Putin may be acting swiftly to capture territory before Trump assumes office, hoping to gain leverage in future peace negotiations. While the Kremlin has denied reports of a conversation between Trump and Putin, U.S. media outlets have confirmed that the two leaders spoke, with Putin congratulating Trump on his election win and calling him "courageous."

President Volodymyr Zelensky has cautiously welcomed Trump’s victory, urging the incoming president to maintain military support for Ukraine in the coming months.

Opinion: Trump holds all the cards in Ukraine’s peace gamble — will he use them?
It’s extraordinary how the fortunes of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have changed since they last met in 2019. Back then, at the G20 summit in Canada, Trump was embroiled in domestic legal issues, the Mueller report, and accusations of being Moscow’s candida…
The Kyiv IndependentTimothy Ash

Author: Olena Goncharova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:16 AM

North Korea ratifies defense treaty with Russia.

North Korea has formalized a mutual defense treaty with Russia, according to state media reports on Nov. 12. The agreement commits both nations to come to each other's aid in the event of an armed attack.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.