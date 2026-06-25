Senior Russian officials attack Kyiv Independent report, tell Russians not to trust Ukrainian media

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed reporting by the Kyiv Independent that Ukraine believes it has secured White House backing for forcing Russia into meaningful talks, urging audiences not to trust Ukrainian media.

The remarks came after the Kyiv Independent reported on June 23 that U.S. President Donald Trump privately encouraged President Volodymyr Zelensky to act "more boldly" toward Russia in order to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The story, based on information from a senior Ukrainian official and other sources familiar with the discussions, which were granted anonymity to discuss sensitive topics, was raised by Russian journalists during separate appearances by Lavrov and Peskov.

"Kyiv (Independent) reported that, following his meeting with Zelensky, President Trump gave the go-ahead to tighten sanctions against Russia, intensify other forms of pressure," Lavrov said on June 24.

"Mainly from an anonymous source. I don't think this reflects reality. It's more of wishing it were true."

The Kyiv Independent's reporting did not say that Trump approved new sanctions against Russia.

According to one person with direct knowledge of the discussions, Trump believes Putin "will do anything without pressure," but the report did not describe any specific sanctions measures.

Peskov took aim at the publication more directly when asked whether Trump had authorized Ukraine to conduct deep strikes inside Russian territory.

"You can't trust the Ukrainian media," Peskov said during his daily briefing on June 25.

The Kyiv Independent did not report that Trump had explicitly authorized Ukrainian strikes.

While U.S. officials have stopped short of publicly confirming whether Trump supports such operations, they have indicated that the president views strength as a component of diplomacy.

"President Trump believes in peace through strength," one U.S. official told the Kyiv Independent.

The exchange shows the growing sensitivity in Moscow to reports suggesting Washington may be adopting a tougher position toward Russia after months of stalled diplomacy.

The remarks also come as Ukraine has become increasingly willing and able to take the war onto Russian territory.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian long-range drone attacks have repeatedly targeted Russian regions, including Moscow, a city Putin has long sought to shield from the direct consequences of the war.

Separate reporting by the Financial Times, citing unnamed sources familiar with discussions between Trump and Zelensky, said the U.S. president was "hugely impressed and enthusiastic" about Ukraine's recent campaign of long-range strikes.