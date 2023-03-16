US, international partners freeze more than $58 billion worth of Russian assets

The Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs (REPO) multilateral task force announced on March 9 that it has frozen over $58 billion of Russian assets since Feb. 24.

Members of the task force include Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the U.K., the U.S., and the European Commission.

They also promised to “redouble” their efforts to hold Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine and resist Russian efforts to evade sanctions.

“As Russia’s war of aggression continues, REPO members remain determined in their commitment to impose steep costs on Russia,” the joint statement read.

“REPO will continue to identify, locate, and freeze the assets of sanctioned Russians, with the aim of depriving the Kremlin of the funds it needs to fight its illegal war.”