Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

US, international partners freeze more than $58 billion worth of Russian assets

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 10, 2023 4:31 am
Share

The Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs (REPO) multilateral task force announced on March 9 that it has frozen over $58 billion of Russian assets since Feb. 24.

Members of the task force include Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the U.K., the U.S., and the European Commission.

They also promised to “redouble” their efforts to hold Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine and resist Russian efforts to evade sanctions.

“As Russia’s war of aggression continues, REPO members remain determined in their commitment to impose steep costs on Russia,” the joint statement read.  

“REPO will continue to identify, locate, and freeze the assets of sanctioned Russians, with the aim of depriving the Kremlin of the funds it needs to fight its illegal war.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK