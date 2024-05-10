White House: 'Certainly possible' that Russia prepares larger offensive on Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby did not rule out that the uptick in Russian attacks at Ukraine's northeastern border on May 10 may be a preparation for a larger offensive on the city of Kharkiv, Reuters reported.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported earlier in the day that Russian forces launched an attempt to break through in Kharkiv Oblast. Zelensky later confirmed that Russia was carrying out new offensive operations in the area.

Washington "is working around the clock" to provide Ukraine with defense supplies, Kirby said.

U.S. President Joe Biden authorized earlier on May 10 a $400 million military aid package for Kyiv, which includes artillery shells, air defense missiles, armored vehicles, and other munitions.

"It is certainly possible that the Russians are setting themselves up for a larger assault on Kharkiv," Kirby said, citing signs that Russia appears to be preparing to use long-range fire within the range of the city.

Kirby also said that Russia may achieve some advances in the coming weeks, but breakthroughs are unlikely as the influx of U.S. assistance will help Ukraine withstand the attacks, AFP reported.

Subscribe to newsletter War Notes Subscribe

Moscow recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, which had a population of 1.4 million in 2021, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

"You are not going to do that if you are not also thinking about some other larger assault directly on the city," the spokesperson added.

The heavy fighting is ongoing along the entire front line, Zelensky said in his evening address.

Ukraine's General Staff reported that defensive battles continue in Kharkiv Oblast. Russia is reportedly using infantry and equipment to advance. The fighting for several border settlements that were considered to be "the gray zone" is ongoing, according to the statement.

Russian forces failed to take Kharkiv in the first weeks of the full-scale invasion despite the fact that the city lies less than 30 kilometers from the Russian border.

Russia "would need years" to occupy Kharkiv, Oleksandr Pivnenko, the commander of Ukraine's National Guard, said amid the looming threat of renewed attack.