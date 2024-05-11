Ukraine receives emergency energy supply from Europe amid power shortages

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine received an emergency electricity supply from Poland, Romania, and Slovakia amid an ongoing power shortage following Russia's attacks on energy infrastructure, the Energy Ministry reported on May 11.

Russia launched another large-scale overnight attack on May 8 against energy infrastructure in central and western regions of Ukraine, the fifth attack against Ukraine's power network since the start of the year.

Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo warned on May 10 that the country was facing a "significant shortage of electricity."

While Ukraine has so far avoided nationwide power cuts, the Energy Ministry said that a blackout schedule applies to residents in Kharkiv Oblast and to industry in Kryvyi Rih.

Industrial consumers across the country were restricted in their energy use from 6 p.m. on May 10 to 6:30 a.m. on May 11, the Energy Ministry reported.

The ministry predicted another power shortage on May 11 and asked "consumers to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours" between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Ukraine is expected to again receive emergency assistance from Poland, Romania, and Slovakia during the evening peak hours.

Over the past day, the emergency supply from abroad constituted "less than 1% of daily electricity consumption," the Energy Ministry said.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on May 5 that Russian strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure have cost the state over $1 billion in damage.