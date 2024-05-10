Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian offensive, Vovchansk, War
Edit post

General Staff: Battles ongoing in Kharkiv Oblast's Lyptsi, Vovchansk directions, several settlements in 'gray zone'

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2024 11:51 PM 2 min read
Soldiers from the Ukrainian 57th Brigade are waiting on firing positions in the direction of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on April 12, 2024. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian defenders are fighting off Russian forces in the Lyptsi and Vovchansk directions in the north of Kharkiv Oblast as Moscow deploys infantry and heavy equipment, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 10.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported earlier in the day that Russian forces launched an attempt to break through in Kharkiv Oblast. President Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed that Russia was carrying out new offensive operations in the area.

There are ongoing battles for "gray zone" border settlements of Strilecha, Pylne, and Borysivka, as well as in the sectors of Oliinykove and Ohirtseve, the General Staff said. The aforementioned settlements lie along Kharkiv Oblast's border with Russia.

Ukrainska Pravda reported earlier the same day that, according to unnamed military sources, Russian forces seized Strilecha, Pylne, Krasne, and Borysivka. Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said at the time that battles in border areas were ongoing but that no territory was lost.

"Ukrainian forces are fighting on prepared defensive lines," the General Staff reported, adding that Ukrainian fire aims to "disrupt the enemy offensive."

Subscribe to newsletter
War Notes

Ukrainska Pravda also wrote that Russian troops were storming the outskirts of the border village of Pletenivka and that Kyiv's soldiers were blocking the advance of Russian forces near the village of Hatyshche.

When asked by the Kyiv Independent about the situation near these settlements, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, said he could not confirm or deny the reports.

While the full scope of the new Russian offensive remains unclear, several Ukrainian officials pointed out that the operation appears limited and may be an attempt to draw Ukrainian forces from critical areas in the east.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine would send additional forces to reinforce the Kharkiv sector and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast as fighting rages along the front.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches new offensive targeting Kharkiv Oblast
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 10 that Russian forces had begun a new offensive operation targeting Kharkiv Oblast. “Now, there is a fierce battle going on in (Kharkiv’s) direction,” Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:35 PM

Canada pledges $56 million to German-led air defense initiative for Ukraine.

"Through Canada's investment in Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defense Initiative, we are working together to provide Ukraine with the crucial air defense systems that it needs to protect its people," Canada's Defense Minister Blair said while hosting his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, in Ottawa.
5:11 PM

Zelensky meets Slovak President Caputova in Kyiv.

Zelensky thanked Caputova "for her determination and moral leadership shown in the face of the full-scale Russian invasion, as well as for supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula," the presidential office said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.