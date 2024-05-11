Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Vietnam, China, North Korea
Edit post

Expert: Putin may visit Vietnam, North Korea during trip to China

by Abbey Fenbert May 11, 2024 7:37 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, on March 26, 2024. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian President Vladimir Putin may use his upcoming visit to China as a chance to visit regional allies Vietnam and North Korea, Voice of America (VOA) reported on May 10, citing expert analysts.

Putin confirmed on April 25 that he will visit China in May, though he did not provide dates. Reuters reported that the visit would likely take place in the latter half of the month.

Experts told VOA that a visit to Vietnam would let Putin demonstrate that Western sanctions following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have not isolated Russia, while Hanoi could continue to pursue a middle ground between China and the United States.

Vietnam might also be interested in pursuing an arms deal with Russia, as Kremlin ally North Korea has already done.

"Putin might use this opportunity to visit Russia's three closest partners in Asia: China, Vietnam, and North Korea," Ian Storey, a fellow at Singapore's ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, told VOA via email on April 1o.

"Putin would use this visit to signal to the world that his government's 'Turn to the East' policy remains on track and that the West has failed to isolate Russia."

Sign up for our newsletter
WTF is wrong with Russia?

The state media outlet Vietnam News Agency reported that General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the leader of the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam, invited Putin to visit during a phone call on March 26.

Putin reportedly accepted the invitation and agreed to arrange a suitable time.

Nguyen The Phuong, a doctoral candidate at the University of New South Wales Canberra, said that Hanoi might also be negotiating a weapons deal with the Russian government.

"If Putin visited it will be a very good chance for Vietnam to explore those kinds of possibilities of how they could somehow purchase weapons from Russia," Phuong told VOA on April 8.

Vietnam's arsenal of Soviet-era equipment is reportedly aging out of functionality.

Storey told VOA that Vietnam may look to acquire new military planes "as its current inventory of Russian-made aircraft is reaching the end of its operational life."

Putin's visit to China will be his first trip abroad since winning his fifth term in the widely-denounced Russian presidential election in March. Putin previously visited China last October to attend the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

While Xi tours Europe, China feeds Russia’s war machine
As Chinese President Xi Jinping toured Europe this week to discuss Ukraine and trade, China remains Russia’s leading source of sanctioned dual-use goods, fueling the ongoing war. “Around 90% of the goods deemed high priority products by the Western countries... (was) supplied by China” as Chinese-m…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:04 AM

Partisans: Russian unit refuses to attack Kharkiv Oblast.

A member of the partisan group Atesh who serves in a motorized rifle battalion of the 44th Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces said that one division in his unit outright refused to participate in the offensive against Kharkiv Oblast.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:35 PM

Canada pledges $56 million to German-led air defense initiative for Ukraine.

"Through Canada's investment in Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defense Initiative, we are working together to provide Ukraine with the crucial air defense systems that it needs to protect its people," Canada's Defense Minister Blair said while hosting his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, in Ottawa.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.