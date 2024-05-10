Military intelligence releases details on paratrooper rescue operation

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) coordinated an operation with the Navy and Air Assault Forces to successfully evacuate Ukrainian paratroopers from behind enemy lines in 2023, HUR reported in a briefing May 10.

The operation, known as "Flag," resulted in the rescue of two paratroopers who had spent almost a year and a half in Russian-occupied territory after being injured in combat in Luhansk Oblast. The evacuation took place in 2023, HUR said.

Ukrainian citizens in Russian-occupied territories assisted the wounded soldiers, providing them with medical care, food, shelter, and communications. The soldiers then supplied Ukrainian forces with valuable information throughout their time in Russian-occupied territory, including locations of Russian troops.

Military intelligence special forces collaborated with the Air Assault Forces and the Navy's "Angels" unit on the mission to rescue the servicemembers.

HUR also collaborated with a Russian defector, referred to as "Dmytro," who surrendered to Ukrainian forces via the "I Want to Live" hotline after being mobilized into the Russian army.

After his surrender, HUR said, Dmytro was recruited into the rescue mission, transferring fake documents, Russian uniforms, and equipment to the Ukrainian paratroopers. Dmytro received an evacuation route from Ukrainian forces and passwords for security checkpoints. He also provided the paratroopers with a car.

According to HUR, Dmytro and the Ukrainian servicemembers safely reached Ukrainian positions. A few months later, military intelligence operatives conducted an operation to evacuate Dmytro's family from Russia.