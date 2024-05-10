Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, oil refineries, Luhansk Oblast, occupied Ukrainian territories
Russian media: Attack on oil depot in occupied Luhansk Oblast kills 3, injures 7

by Abbey Fenbert May 11, 2024 1:17 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Vapor escapes from processing complex during operations at the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim oil refinery, operated by Bashneft PAO, in Ufa, Russia, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Ukrainian strike on the Rovenki oil depot in occupied Luhansk Oblast killed three people and injured seven others, including a child, the Russian state-controlled media outlet RBC claimed on May 10.

The facility is engulfed in flames, according to reports. Russian sources first reported one victim, then updated the death toll to three. The attack also allegedly wounded seven people, including a child, with mine-blast injuries.

Leonid Pasechnyk, the Russian-installed leader in region, said that the fire damaged neighboring houses, and that the victims of the attack were employees of the oil depot and nearby residents.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently confirm these reports at time of publication.

While Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the strike, Kyiv has carried out a series of successful attacks on oil depots and refineries across Russia and in the occupied territories in an attempt to slow down the Kremlin's war machine.

Earlier this week, Luhansk Oblast Governor Artem Lysohor said on May 8 that an oil depot in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk was heavily damaged in a fire that Russian proxies claim was the result of a Ukrainian strike.

Reuters: Russia faces difficulties repairing oil refineries due to US sanctions
Russian companies are facing difficulties in repairing oil refineries due to Western sanctions, and Ukrainian drone attacks could worsen the problem, Reuters reported on April 4, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Abbey Fenbert
8:35 PM

Canada pledges $56 million to German-led air defense initiative for Ukraine.

"Through Canada's investment in Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defense Initiative, we are working together to provide Ukraine with the crucial air defense systems that it needs to protect its people," Canada's Defense Minister Blair said while hosting his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, in Ottawa.
5:11 PM

Zelensky meets Slovak President Caputova in Kyiv.

Zelensky thanked Caputova "for her determination and moral leadership shown in the face of the full-scale Russian invasion, as well as for supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula," the presidential office said.
