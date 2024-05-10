Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Switzerland, global peace summit, Patriarch Bartholomew, Religion
Zelensky: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to attend Switzerland peace summit

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2024 9:38 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a ceremony conducted by Patriarch Bartholomew I during a visit to the Patriarchal Church of St. George on July 08, 2023, in Istanbul, Turkey. (Cemal Yurttas/ dia images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the Archbishop of Constantinople and the most senior hierarch of the Eastern Orthodox Church, confirmed his participation in the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 10.

The summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16 and will focus on peace in Ukraine under the terms of Zelensky's 10-point peace formula, a plan that calls for a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied Ukrainian lands.

Some 160 national delegations were invited to the peace summit, and numerous countries have confirmed their participation. Pope Francis was also invited to attend the summit.

"We value the Ecumenical Patriarchate's significant contribution to restoring just peace in our country," Zelensky wrote on the social media platform X after a phone call with the patriarch.

The president met Bartholomew during the former's visit to Turkey in July 2023 to discuss Ukraine's peace formula and the efforts to bring back Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Orthodox Christianity is Ukraine's dominant religion, with 72% of the population following it as of 2022. The autocephalous (autonomous) Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Moscow Patriarchate's Ukrainian Orthodox Church are the country's two main churches.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:35 PM

Canada pledges $56 million to German-led air defense initiative for Ukraine.

"Through Canada's investment in Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defense Initiative, we are working together to provide Ukraine with the crucial air defense systems that it needs to protect its people," Canada's Defense Minister Blair said while hosting his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, in Ottawa.
5:11 PM

Zelensky meets Slovak President Caputova in Kyiv.

Zelensky thanked Caputova "for her determination and moral leadership shown in the face of the full-scale Russian invasion, as well as for supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula," the presidential office said.
