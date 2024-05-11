General Staff reports Russian attacks in 8 areas of front line

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Ukraine in eight areas of the front line over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 11.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed earlier reports on May 10 that Russia was carrying out new offensive operations in Kharkiv Oblast, opening another area of the front to heavy fighting.

The General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces had repelled nine attacks in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day.

The report indicated that the heaviest fighting took place in the Avdiivka area of the front, where Ukrainian forces repelled 24 attacks, followed by the Bakhmut section, where Ukrainian troops repelled 18 attacks.

According to the General Staff's report, there were 104 combat engagements across the entire front line on May 10.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire, and Russia launched 108 air strikes, the General Staff said.