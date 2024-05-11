Skip to content
General Staff reports Russian attacks in 8 areas of front line

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 11, 2024 9:57 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian infantryman walks through a forest towards his infantry position in the direction of Kreminna, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 15, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russian forces attacked Ukraine in eight areas of the front line over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 11.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed earlier reports on May 10 that Russia was carrying out new offensive operations in Kharkiv Oblast, opening another area of the front to heavy fighting.

The General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces had repelled nine attacks in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day.

The report indicated that the heaviest fighting took place in the Avdiivka area of the front, where Ukrainian forces repelled 24 attacks, followed by the Bakhmut section, where Ukrainian troops repelled 18 attacks.

According to the General Staff's report, there were 104 combat engagements across the entire front line on May 10.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire, and Russia launched 108 air strikes, the General Staff said.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:04 AM

Partisans: Russian unit refuses to attack Kharkiv Oblast.

A member of the partisan group Atesh who serves in a motorized rifle battalion of the 44th Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces said that one division in his unit outright refused to participate in the offensive against Kharkiv Oblast.
8:35 PM

Canada pledges $56 million to German-led air defense initiative for Ukraine.

"Through Canada's investment in Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defense Initiative, we are working together to provide Ukraine with the crucial air defense systems that it needs to protect its people," Canada's Defense Minister Blair said while hosting his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, in Ottawa.
