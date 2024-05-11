Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Defense Ministry, Defense tech, Robots, War
Edit post

Defense Ministry: 9 Ukrainian robots have operated on battlefield since start of 2024

by Abbey Fenbert May 11, 2024 4:32 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian robot performs battlefield functions. The Defense Ministry reported May 10 that nine such robots have been put into operation since the start of 2024. (Defense Ministry / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Nine land-based Ukrainian robotic complexes have been put into operation since the beginning of the year, the Defense Ministry announced on May 10.

The robots perform a variety of battlefield functions, minimizing risks to Ukrainian troops, the ministry said. Tasks include combat with machine guns, demining, and evacuating wounded soldiers.

"Many domestic manufacturers are currently focused on the production of robotic systems in order to increase the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and save the lives of our soldiers," said Defense Ministry representative Colonel Volodymyr Rochniak.

"Only since the beginning of 2024, nine land-based robotic complexes created by Ukrainian gunsmiths have been codified."

Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on March 12 that Ukraine plans to mass-produce unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) in order to reduce human involvement on the front lines.

These mobile robots will be capable of mining, demining, operating attack drones, evacuating wounded soldiers, and transporting ammunition.

Ukraine faces a personnel crisis on the battlefield as the nation struggles to mobilize new conscripts. In April, the parliament passed a bill updating the rules on mobilization to help replenish the Armed Forces' ranks.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:35 PM

Canada pledges $56 million to German-led air defense initiative for Ukraine.

"Through Canada's investment in Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defense Initiative, we are working together to provide Ukraine with the crucial air defense systems that it needs to protect its people," Canada's Defense Minister Blair said while hosting his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, in Ottawa.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.