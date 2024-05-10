Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Belgorod Oblast, Kursk Oblast, Drone attacks
Edit post

Drones strike Belgorod, Kursk oblasts, Russian officials say

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 11, 2024 1:54 AM 2 min read
The entrance to the Russian city of Belgorod, some 40 kilometers from border with Ukraine, on May 28, 2023. (Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Drone strikes targeted Russia's Belgorod and Kursk oblasts on May 10, damaging agricultural buildings and equipment, Russian officials claimed.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense units shot down 17 Vampire multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) shells, 13 drones, and five guided aerial bombs over Belgorod Oblast.

One of the drones fell on an agricultural enterprise, damaging three buildings and two pieces of equipment, according to Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, Roman Starovoit, also reported that 12 settlements in the region were attacked by drones on May 10. One drone caused damage to an infrastructure facility, he said.

Subscribe to newsletter
War Notes

Ukrainian authorities have not commented. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the Russian officials' claims.

Russia has been reporting drone attacks against its border regions for several months.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. Claims of rocket or drone attacks against the region have recently become a common occurrence after anti-Kremlin Russian militias' incursions into the border areas.

Earlier this week, Gladkov reported that attacks against Belgorod Oblast on May 6 and May 9 resulted in civilian casualties.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches new offensive targeting Kharkiv Oblast
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 10 that Russian forces had begun a new offensive operation targeting Kharkiv Oblast. “Now, there is a fierce battle going on in (Kharkiv’s) direction,” Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:35 PM

Canada pledges $56 million to German-led air defense initiative for Ukraine.

"Through Canada's investment in Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defense Initiative, we are working together to provide Ukraine with the crucial air defense systems that it needs to protect its people," Canada's Defense Minister Blair said while hosting his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, in Ottawa.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.