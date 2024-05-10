Drones strike Belgorod, Kursk oblasts, Russian officials say

This audio is created with AI assistance

Drone strikes targeted Russia's Belgorod and Kursk oblasts on May 10, damaging agricultural buildings and equipment, Russian officials claimed.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense units shot down 17 Vampire multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) shells, 13 drones, and five guided aerial bombs over Belgorod Oblast.

One of the drones fell on an agricultural enterprise, damaging three buildings and two pieces of equipment, according to Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, Roman Starovoit, also reported that 12 settlements in the region were attacked by drones on May 10. One drone caused damage to an infrastructure facility, he said.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the Russian officials' claims.

Russia has been reporting drone attacks against its border regions for several months.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. Claims of rocket or drone attacks against the region have recently become a common occurrence after anti-Kremlin Russian militias' incursions into the border areas.

Earlier this week, Gladkov reported that attacks against Belgorod Oblast on May 6 and May 9 resulted in civilian casualties.