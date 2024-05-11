Over 1,700 civilians evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, 1,775 civilians in Kharkiv Oblast have been evacuated from their homes amid renewed Russian attacks on the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 11.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed earlier reports on May 10 that Russia was carrying out new offensive operations in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting reported on the Ukraine-Russia border, 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of the city of Kharkiv.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that Russian attacks killed three civilians and injured four others in the region during the day.

According to Syniehubov's morning report on May 11, 1,048 people had been evacuated from Chuhuiv district, located southeast of Kharkiv.

Another 440 people were evacuated from Kharkiv district, which encircles the city of Kharkiv to the southwest and northeast, and 12 from Bohodukhiv district, located northwest of Kharkiv.

Volunteers evacuated another 275 people across the region, Syniehubov said.

Following claims in the media that Russian troops had captured four villages on the border, Syniehubov said on May 10 that hostilities are ongoing in border areas but that no ground had been lost so far.

The General Staff reported on the morning of May 11 that Ukrainian forces had repelled nine attacks in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day.