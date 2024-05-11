Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Civilians, Evacuation, War, Ukraine
Over 1,700 civilians evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast over past day

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 11, 2024 10:57 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian volunteers assit residents of settlements in the north of the Kharkiv region during their evacuation on May 10, 2024. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
Over the past day, 1,775 civilians in Kharkiv Oblast have been evacuated from their homes amid renewed Russian attacks on the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 11.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed earlier reports on May 10 that Russia was carrying out new offensive operations in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting reported on the Ukraine-Russia border, 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of the city of Kharkiv.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that Russian attacks killed three civilians and injured four others in the region during the day.

According to Syniehubov's morning report on May 11, 1,048 people had been evacuated from Chuhuiv district, located southeast of Kharkiv.

Another 440 people were evacuated from Kharkiv district, which encircles the city of Kharkiv to the southwest and northeast, and 12 from Bohodukhiv district, located northwest of Kharkiv.

Volunteers evacuated another 275 people across the region, Syniehubov said.

Following claims in the media that Russian troops had captured four villages on the border, Syniehubov said on May 10 that hostilities are ongoing in border areas but that no ground had been lost so far.

The General Staff reported on the morning of May 11 that Ukrainian forces had repelled nine attacks in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day.

Military: Russia’s Kharkiv Oblast operation aims to divert Ukrainian forces from Donetsk Oblast
Rather than conducting a major offensive campaign north of Kharkiv Oblast, “Russia is trying to pull our (Ukrainian) forces and resources from Donetsk Oblast to Kharkiv Oblast,” military spokesperson Nazar Voloshyn told Hromadske.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

6:04 AM

Partisans: Russian unit refuses to attack Kharkiv Oblast.

A member of the partisan group Atesh who serves in a motorized rifle battalion of the 44th Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces said that one division in his unit outright refused to participate in the offensive against Kharkiv Oblast.
Ukraine news
8:35 PM

Canada pledges $56 million to German-led air defense initiative for Ukraine.

"Through Canada's investment in Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defense Initiative, we are working together to provide Ukraine with the crucial air defense systems that it needs to protect its people," Canada's Defense Minister Blair said while hosting his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, in Ottawa.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.