Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 2, injure 2

Russian troops attacked Chasiv Yar and the village of Yelyzavetivka in Donetsk Oblast on May 10, killing two people and injuring two others, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Russian attack on the town of Chasiv Yar reportedly damaged several houses. A woman and a man were wounded, the prosecutors said.

The embattled town is "almost destroyed," but 679 people are still living there, Governor Vadym Filashkin said earlier this week.



Two civilians were killed after Russia attacked Yelyzavetivka in the Pokrovsk district, according to the prosecutors.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast have destroyed and damaged at least 116,000 residential buildings, including over 7,000 high-rise apartment blocks, Filashkin told the Kyiv Independent in an interview published on April 19.