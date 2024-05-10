Skip to content
News Feed, Donetsk Oblast, Russian attack, War, Ukraine
Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 2, injure 2

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2024 9:12 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russia's attack on Donetsk Oblast on May 10, 2024. (Prosecutor General's Office)
Russian troops attacked Chasiv Yar and the village of Yelyzavetivka in Donetsk Oblast on May 10, killing two people and injuring two others, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Russian attack on the town of Chasiv Yar reportedly damaged several houses. A woman and a man were wounded, the prosecutors said.

War Notes

The embattled town is "almost destroyed," but 679 people are still living there, Governor Vadym Filashkin said earlier this week.

Two civilians were killed after Russia attacked Yelyzavetivka in the Pokrovsk district, according to the prosecutors.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast have destroyed and damaged at least 116,000 residential buildings, including over 7,000 high-rise apartment blocks, Filashkin told the Kyiv Independent in an interview published on April 19.

Battle of Chasiv Yar begins: On the ground with Ukrainian forces defending city key to Russia’s plans
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. CHASIV YAR, DONETSK OBLAST – As he creeps between rubble-strewn garages near the central square of Chasiv Yar, the eyes and ears of t…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
8:35 PM

Canada pledges $56 million to German-led air defense initiative for Ukraine.

"Through Canada's investment in Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defense Initiative, we are working together to provide Ukraine with the crucial air defense systems that it needs to protect its people," Canada's Defense Minister Blair said while hosting his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, in Ottawa.
5:11 PM

Zelensky meets Slovak President Caputova in Kyiv.

Zelensky thanked Caputova "for her determination and moral leadership shown in the face of the full-scale Russian invasion, as well as for supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula," the presidential office said.
