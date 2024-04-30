Skip to content
Russian proxy claims Ukrainian missile strike on occupied Crimea

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 30, 2024 11:11 AM 1 min read
A view of the Crimean Bridge, built following Russia's illegal occupation and annexation of Crimea. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
A Russian proxy claimed on April 30 that air defenses had intercepted Ukrainian missiles over the occupied Crimean cities of Dzhankoi and Simferopol overnight.

The news was corroborated by the Crimean Wind and Astra Telegram channels, which also added that the Crimean Bridge was temporarily closed as a result.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed proxy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said that Ukrainian forces had used ATACMS missiles in the attack but claimed that air defenses prevented the missiles from landing. The assertion could not be independently verified.

Ukraine's military intelligence declined to comment following a request from the Kyiv Independent, and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said it could not provide any information at the time of this publication.

In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on occupied Crimea, targeting Russian military assets in and around the Black Sea.

Ukraine destroyed several units of military equipment in an attack on a Russian military airfield in Dzhankoi on April 17, Ukraine's military intelligence reported.

Two days earlier, Ukrainian forces carried out a missile attack on a command post in Crimea where top Russian officers were deployed, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Estonia will not force out Ukrainian men with expired passports.

The Estonian Interior Ministry does not plan to conduct forced repatriation of Ukrainian refugees staying in Estonia, Anneli Viks, the ministry's advisor on citizenship and migration policy, said on April 30 in an interview with Estonian media outlet ERR.
Duchess of Edinburgh comes to Ukraine in surprise visit.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, traveled to Ukraine on April 29 for a one-day visit on behalf of the Foreign Office to "demonstrate solidarity with the women, men and children impacted by the war." She has become the first member of the Royal Family to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion.
Ukraine finalizes trade agreement with UAE.

Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates have finalized a bilateral trade agreement that lays the foundation for deepening investment and trade between the two countries, Ukraine's Economy Ministry announced on April 29.
