Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Update: 17 killed, including 4 children, in Brovary helicopter crash

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 18, 2023 2:43 pm
A woman reacts near the site of a deadly helicopter crash near a kindergarten in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that as of 2 p.m., 17 people, including four children, were killed in the helicopter crash in Brovary on Jan. 18.

The helicopter crashed next to a kindergarten and a residential building in Brovary, a city just east of Kyiv, starting a fire, on the morning of Jan. 18.

The crash of the State Emergency Service helicopter killed all nine people that were onboard. They were six employees of the Interior Ministry, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, his deputy Yevhen Yenin, the ministry's secretary Yuriy Lubkovych, and three emergency service personnel.

According to the agency, 25 people were injured, including 11 children.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office, earlier reported that 30 people were injured, including 12 children.

